Due to the SAG-AFTRA labor strike last summer, the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival wasn’t as star-studded as it usually is. The end of August soirée still saw elevated ensembles from Amal Clooney, Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, and Emma Corrin, however some Venice Film Festival regulars were noticeably absent from the festivities. But this year, the iconic festival is back to normal. Bright and early on August 28 — the first official day of events — celebrity guests like Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Taylor Russell flocked into Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia (the historic host hotspot), proving that the 81st annual festival is back and more stylish than ever.

One of the first fashion muses to arrive at the festival was Ortega, who was joined by the rest of her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Monica Bellucci, just to name a few. She broke up her all-black style streak with a custom burgundy suit set from Paul Smith — which still mirrored the upcoming sequel’s gothic aesthetic. Shortly after Ortega, Ryder made her grand entrance at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photo-call, looking every bit in character in a black floor-length gown topped with statement ruffles. Later in the day, Russell made her debut as a member of the international jury for the ‘Luigi De Laurentiis’ Venice Award. The actor turned heads in an archival John Galliano houndstooth jacket and skirt sourced from the label’s Spring/Summer 1995 line — the latest addition to her enviable vintage collection.

But wait — there’s more. The festival runs from now until September 7, so bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with each notable number. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival so far.

Jenna Ortega

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Continuing her red streak from earlier in the day, Ortega arrived at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in a cherry tulle gown. Extra points for her heart-shaped bodice.

Winona Ryder

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Much like Ortega, who plays her daughter in the upcoming sequel, Ryder also chose a tulle-embellished style for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screening. She looked timeless in an A-line skirt and a complementary three-piece blazer, vest, and button-down shirt.

Cate Blanchett

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her fifth Venice Film Festival, the red carpet pro made waves in a custom Armani Privé gown decorated with a champagne-colored sheen and horizontal strips of pearls.

Taylor Russell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For her second archival look of the week, Russell was a vision in a vintage Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 Couture white gown, complete with a see-through PVC bodice, and a voluminous bubble skirt. Just like the original runway moment, a flowy floor-length skirt extended beyond the ruched bubble.

Jenna Ortega

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis News/Getty Images

For her first Venice International Film Festival, Ortega proved her sartorial prowess in a tailored combo from England-based designer, Paul Smith. Her double-breasted blazer was split into two burgundy tones, a darker shade on the sleeves and lapel, and a more ruby tint on the bodice. Underneath her wide-leg trousers peeped sky-high platform pumps.

Winona Ryder

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis News/Getty Images

At the same Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photo-call as Ortega, Ryder paid homage to the original 1988 cult classic in a button-down maxi dress in black, of course. Her long-sleeve bodice was embellished with flouncy ruffles while the skirt featured a subtle slit up to her knee.

Taylor Russell

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead of the ‘Luigi De Laurentiis’ Venice Award (‘Lion of the Future’) photo-call, Russell was photographed in the aforementioned John Galliano get-up. She delivered major office outfit inspo in a fit-and-flare blazer and the complementary ankle-length pencil skirt. The burgoeoning fashion icon opted for minimal jewelry and semi-sheer lace-up heels from Gianvito Rossi, in order to let her tailoring take center stage.

Monica Bellucci

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis News/Getty Images

The Italian actor posed for her photo op in a polka-dot black-and-white midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana. She’s the latest A-lister to prove that the polka-dot streak is reigning supreme from summer into fall.

Sigourney Weaver

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Just minutes before receiving the “Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement” award, Weaver was all smiles in head-to-toe Chanel. She chose a slew of menswear-inspired staples, starting with a white button-down, wide-leg trousers, a lion-shaped broach, and the coordinating chainlink belt.

Angelina Jolie

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The day before the Venice International Film Festival officially kicked off, Jolie was spotted in a slew of autumnal essentials, including a short-sleeve trench coat from Dior Fall/Winter 2024, black pleated pants, and slouchy black knee-high boots. In true Jolie fashion, she popped on black square sunglasses to up the actor-off-duty ante.