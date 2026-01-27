To be a Chanel brand ambassador has always been reserved for A-listers only. Serving as one now, under Matthieu Blazy’s reign, comes with a whole new level of prestige and genuine excitement for what’s to come. Just take one look at the cheering front row during the finale of Blazy’s first-ever haute couture show in Paris on Jan. 27. Celebrity ambassadors, Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley were all smiles while singing along to a mashup of “Wonderwall” and “Bittersweet Symphony,” as the models floated past them in the Grand Palais. The whimsical, pink feather and mushroom-filled room transported guests into Blazy’s imaginary world.

All fairytales aside, Chanel’s reinvigoration is very real. And you can tell — not only by the set or the clothes themselves (although that would have been enough) — but also by the celebrities who came dressed head-to-toe in the maison’s designs, proving the clothing’s wearability. Take Nicole Kidman and Gracie Abrams for instance. Kidman wore a black and white ensemble from the pre-fall 2026 Métiers D'Art collection (remember, it was originally presented underground in the New York subway system). Abrams on the other hand opted for a bright yellow tweed coat paired with khaki barrel pants. The two women have never looked cooler or more confident. Perhaps that’s the takeaway for now: This new, modern rebrand of Chanel is for everyone — even the couture somehow feels accessible.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities, across all ages, who are also embracing Blazy’s Chanel.

Nicole Kidman

Dua Lipa

Gracie Abrams

A$AP Rocky

Margaret Qualley

Penélope Cruz

Tilda Swinton

Anna Wintour

Go Eun Kim

Vanessa Paradis

Claire Foy

Bruna Marquezine

Paloma Elsesser

Fernanda Torres

Quenlin Blackwell