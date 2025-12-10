A little over two weeks since announcing the 2026 theme for the annual Met Gala as “Costume Art,” the Costume Institute is back with more exciting news. On December 10 they released a press release stating who made the list for co-chair, committee co-chair, and host committee of the highly-anticipated ball. The three co-chairs, who are all previous attendees, will officially be Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. Oh, and of course, Anna Wintour.

The news is stirring up a lot of buzz since it means that Beyoncé will be in attendance after skipping the event for the past decade. Her last Met Gala appearance was in 2016 during the “Manus x Machina” exhibition while wearing a custom latex Givenchy gown designed by Riccardo Tisci. And who can forget her crystal embroidered naked dress by Givenchy from the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme the year before? It was one of her most famous looks and it pretty much cemented her fashion icon status. She even wrote about the designer in her 2016 Grammy-winning song, “Formation.” The lyric read: “I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress.”

As one can imagine, a lot has changed in the last 10 years, with both Beyoncé and Givenchy. There have been three creative directors at the French luxury house since Tisci’s departure in 2017. As of September 2024, Sarah Burton is at the helm. But knowing Beyoncé, she’ll probably show up in something equally surprising and incredible. Plus, she also now has stylist Shiona Turini in her corner.

Kidman attended the Met Gala as recently as last year. The actor wore a black Balenciaga ball gown inspired by one of the brand’s original 1952 haute couture designs.

Williams, also in attendance in 2025, wore a hunter green tennis-themed ensemble by Lacoste.

As for the other names on the lineup? Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello will be committee co-chairs, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult serving on the host committee.

“Costume Art” is already panning out to be pretty exciting, to say the least.