Each fashion month, there’s always at least one designer who leaves an impression so memorable, that one genuinely can’t stop thinking about it. And since the traditional fashion cycle from runway to retail is usually about six months, that gives plenty of time to digest what you’ve just seen and carefully piece together next season’s upcoming trends. The one thing many haven’t been able to get their minds off of is Erdem’s Spring 2025 Bloom Bag.

And not just because this is founder and creative director Erdem Moralioglu’s first go at handbags after running his dreamy eponymous label for nearly 20 years. No, it’s the bag’s distinctive feature that has had the masses captivated since its debut: A golden flower hardware handle. It's a fresh and feminine style that feels like a more polished antidote to the large, slouchy bag trend universally carried around by It girls over the past year. The Bloom Bag reminds us of something that you’d muse over behind gallery glass rather than something to impulsively purchase from a department store shelf. According to the brand’s website, each golden flower takes seven hours to create through long wax casting — a method that is also used to make actual sculptures.

Erdem SS25 Collection John Phillips/Getty Images

Erdem isn’t the only brand creating handheld masterpieces. Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and creative director of Cult Gaia, says that there’s an increasing demand within the fashion industry for handbags that feel more like art. “Today’s consumers are seeking pieces that go beyond utility — they want accessories that tell a story, spark conversation, and express individuality.” Cult Gaia carefully designs each piece with that exact sentiment in mind. “My approach to creating sculptural pieces like the Azariah Bag is rooted in blending art with functionality,” she adds. “Every piece we create is intended to be a work of art — whether it's a bag, a piece of jewelry, or footwear.” With brands like these at the forefront of the wearable art handbag movement, it makes sense that others are already following suit.

Ahead, 10 of the most artistic bags available on the market now, all of which promise to take you from day to night without a hitch.

Erdem Bloom Medium leather tote bag $2,495 See on MyTheresa Erdem’s Bloom Bag comes in two sizes: mini and medium, with a larger version launching in May 2025.

Cult Gaia Azariah Bag $498 See on Cult Gaia If you’re on the lookout for a handbag that’s both unique and functional, look no further than this half-moon style from Cult Gaia. With hardware in the shape of a coiled loop, it doesn’t get more sculptural than this.

Lanvin Leather fusion cat bucket bag $3,390 See on Lanvin Although on the pricier side, Lanvin’s fusion bucket bag, is so worth it. The smooth black leather exterior makes it classic enough to wear with everything, while its unique cat handle sets it apart from all of the other handbags in your rotation.

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon $3,595 See on Jimmy Choo Everyone knows that Jimmy Choo knows good shoes, but here’s another elegant evening accessory to add to your investment-piece wishlist: the Bon Bon bag.

Bvlgari Serpentine Tote $3,550 See on Bvlgari The Serpentine Tote from Bvlgari is a signature classic for the brand. If you’re looking to add a little timeless luxury into your life, this snake-shaped handle is for you.

Chloé Bracelet embellished textured-leather shoulder bag $3,390 See on Net a Porter The return of Boho was marked official last winter, following the Chloé runway show in Paris. With it, comes Chemena Kamali’s version of the hobo bag: the Bracelet bag. It’s exactly how it sounds — like a treasured piece of jewelry.

Simkhai Nixi Twist Leather Top Handle Bag $595 See on Moda Operandi Simkhai’s latest release included the Nixi Twist bag, coming in both black and white. It was named for its exquisite gold top handle — which, according to Simkhai’s website, “marries art with utility.”

Puppets and Puppets Spoon Hobo Bag $495 $248 See on Puppets and Puppets What’s great about art is that it’s totally subjective. So take with it whatever meaning you will from this Puppets and Puppets shoulder bag featuring a silver spoon as its handle.

Cuyana Ola Bag $458 See on Cuyana The Ola bag from Cuyana is the perfect example of a bag designed to spark your creativity. Whether it’s the stunning black cherry color, the wavy leather shape, or the gold top handle — this one’s a no-brainer.