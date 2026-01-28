When Margot Robbie attaches her name to something, she goes all in. Not only does she star in major blockbuster films, but she’s also a producer on most of her recent projects. Now, you can add Wuthering Heights to her resume. Two years after it was announced that Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment would be teaming up with MRC and Emerald Fennell to adapt Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel to the big screen, it’s finally almost here. Set to be released in theaters this Valentine’s Day, the actor has begun her press tour in the most Robbie way possible: she’s method dressing again.

This time, Robbie’s character was written an entire century before the original Barbie even existed, so you can imagine there will be no hot pink outfits in sight. So what can you expect? You don’t have to keep guessing because she stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26th in her first Catherine Earnshaw-inspired ensembles and she looked...incredible. And of course she did, after all, she’s back working with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, the man responsible for all of her iconic Barbie-coded appearances.

Robbie’s back-to-back all black looks served as a preview of what she has in store for her latest Victorian-era. First up was a Roberto Cavalli babydoll dress from the designer’s resort 2026 collection. The fluted sleeves and square neckline felt like the perfect modern nod to the 18th and 19th centuries, but it was really her accessories that cemented it.

Robbie wore a stunning ruby and gold pendant necklace on a black velvet rope that invoked an overall gothic feel to the look. She went even further with two custom 18 carat gold signet rings by Cece Jewellery, with a signature Emily Brontë engraved quote: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." Jacob Elordi, who plays opposite Robbie in the film, also has a set of the bespoke rings, according to a press release from the jewelry designer. Additionally, Robbie wore a pair of gold horseclip hoop earrings from the label with diamond drop hearts.

The Oscar-nominee slipped into her second look of the day to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! There, he kept the gothic theme going with another long-sleeved fluted mini dress. This time it was from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The design featured a keyhole front, an asymmetric hem, and a sheer floral print fabric throughout. Robbie wore the look almost exactly as it was intended on the runway, with just a pair of simple black underwear underneath.