The Zoe Report
@ssense

The Absolute Best Finds From SSENSE’s New EVERYTHING ELSE Department

By Laura Lajiness
Share

Those with unwaveringly good taste always know where to shop. Whether it’s an under-the-radar boutique that keeps cult brands in stock or a specialty store that carries the best emerging designers, they’re the go-to in the group for gift ideas, brand discovery, and stylish recommendations, from home decor to accessories. Off-the-beaten-path shops are often a gold mine for such a shopping excursion, but don’t knock buzzy retailers — they’re a treasure trove of discovery, too. Like the Montreal-based luxury and streetwear retailer, SSENSE, which just launched the EVERYTHING ELSE department spanning homeware, self-care, tech gadgets, and über-hip pet attire.

Known for carrying a cooler-than-cool edit of fashion labels for men and women, from Givenchy and Off-White to Marine Serre and Eckhaus Latta, SSENSE applied the same buying direction to its newest section. The result is a distinctive mix of emerging and established brands, including many exclusive products — think ceramic stoneware dish sets, sculptural vase sets, and handcrafted pottery. “With EVERYTHING ELSE, we’re intentionally rejecting conventional department and product categorizations,” says Krishna Nikhil, SSENSE’s chief merchandising officer, in a press release.

With a customer base more interested in exploring a curated edit of “extras” that extend beyond fashion but into every other aspect of their lifestyle, the retailer culled brands that resonate well with its core Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers. Think buzzy and Inta-famous brands like Byredo, Aesop, Laura Lombardi, Bang & Olufsen, and Tata Harper. Brand discovery is another big draw for such an audience from sculptural homeware to aesthetically pleasing tech — expect to find functionally artistic creations by Completedworks, Transparent Speakers, and Bi.du.haev, to name a few. Similarly, beauty offerings focus on products developed with a scientific approach and advanced technologies, from skin care to hair and fragrance.

The edit isn’t the only standout factor, however. SSENSE is intentionally taking a gender-neutral product narrative with EVERYTHING ELSE, banking on the openmindedness and non-binary views of Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers, which make up 80% of the retailer’s customer base. “We expect the growth of EVERYTHING ELSE to be limitless, but will continue to sharply curate the brands that we introduce,” Nikhil adds.

With that, scroll on to discover an edit of products from SSENSE’s new EVERYTHING ELSE department, including so-chic kitchen, bath, and decor objects, luxurious beauty and lounge products, and those you-never-knew-you-needed-it, but-seriously-need-it extras, from pet attire to tech gadgets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Beauty

Intensive Hair Oil
$55
Sachajuan
Daily Hydrating Cream
$75
Joanna Vargas
Purifying Cleanser
$75
Tata Harper
Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum
$145
Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty
Buchu Botanical Enzyme Polish Exfoliant
$75
African Botanics

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Kitchen

Oblik Coffee Stand
$970
BI.DU.HAEV
Black Otto Stoneware Dinner Set
$390
Frama
Gold Form Jug
$180
Tom Dixon
Beige Large Ceramic Lab CLK-151 Mug Set
$100
Kinto
Black HPB029 Bottle
$50
Hasami Porcelain

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Decor

Beige Small Vase Set
$540
Verre D'Onge
Black & White Water Jug
$80
Lily Pearmain
Off-White Ekaterina Bazhenova Yamasaki Edition Ceramic Fruit Bowl
$255
Completedworks
Pink Affinità Elettive Ottilie Vase
$855
Bloc Studios
Grey Medium Large Marlis Bowl
$170
Tina Frey Designs

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Luxe Lounging

Multicolor Stripe Pillow
$700
The Elder Statesman
Grey & Red Makers Unite Edition 3D Blanket
$470
BYBORRE x Makers Unite
Flor De Naranjo Room Diffuser
$175
Coqui Coqui Perfumes
Multicolor Queen Duvet Cover
$150
Curves By Sean Brown
Woodgrain Candle
$75
Iiuvo

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Bath

Blue Marble Soap Dish
$75
Binu Binu
A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser
$45
Aesop
Off-White & Green Organic Striped Towel
$115
Tekla
Abd El Kader Classic Candle
$120
Cire Trudon
Sea Salt Detoxifying Shampoo Scrub
$55
Christophe Robin

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Pets

Gold Rolo Collar
$135
Laura Lombardi
White Mohair Flower Sweater
$210
Ashley Williams
Black Leather Collar
$85
Maximum Henry
Reversible Green Poldo Dog Couture Edition Mondog Jacket
$665
Moncler Genius
Reversible Black & Off-White Oversized Fleece Dog Jacket
$390
WE11DONE

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Enjoyable Extras

Pink Beoplay E8 3rd Gen Earphones
$350
Bang & Olufsen
Off-White Self-Cleaning Bottle, 17 oz
$95
LARQ
Brown & Black Pen Dumbbell Set
$790
Fysik
Brass Clark Table Lamp
$940
Lambert & Fils
White Stone Diffuser
$135
Vitruvi