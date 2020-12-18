The Absolute Best Finds From SSENSE’s New EVERYTHING ELSE Department

Those with unwaveringly good taste always know where to shop. Whether it’s an under-the-radar boutique that keeps cult brands in stock or a specialty store that carries the best emerging designers, they’re the go-to in the group for gift ideas, brand discovery, and stylish recommendations, from home decor to accessories. Off-the-beaten-path shops are often a gold mine for such a shopping excursion, but don’t knock buzzy retailers — they’re a treasure trove of discovery, too. Like the Montreal-based luxury and streetwear retailer, SSENSE, which just launched the EVERYTHING ELSE department spanning homeware, self-care, tech gadgets, and über-hip pet attire.

Known for carrying a cooler-than-cool edit of fashion labels for men and women, from Givenchy and Off-White to Marine Serre and Eckhaus Latta, SSENSE applied the same buying direction to its newest section. The result is a distinctive mix of emerging and established brands, including many exclusive products — think ceramic stoneware dish sets, sculptural vase sets, and handcrafted pottery. “With EVERYTHING ELSE, we’re intentionally rejecting conventional department and product categorizations,” says Krishna Nikhil, SSENSE’s chief merchandising officer, in a press release.

With a customer base more interested in exploring a curated edit of “extras” that extend beyond fashion but into every other aspect of their lifestyle, the retailer culled brands that resonate well with its core Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers. Think buzzy and Inta-famous brands like Byredo, Aesop, Laura Lombardi, Bang & Olufsen, and Tata Harper. Brand discovery is another big draw for such an audience from sculptural homeware to aesthetically pleasing tech — expect to find functionally artistic creations by Completedworks, Transparent Speakers, and Bi.du.haev, to name a few. Similarly, beauty offerings focus on products developed with a scientific approach and advanced technologies, from skin care to hair and fragrance.

The edit isn’t the only standout factor, however. SSENSE is intentionally taking a gender-neutral product narrative with EVERYTHING ELSE, banking on the openmindedness and non-binary views of Millennial and Gen-Z shoppers, which make up 80% of the retailer’s customer base. “We expect the growth of EVERYTHING ELSE to be limitless, but will continue to sharply curate the brands that we introduce,” Nikhil adds.

With that, scroll on to discover an edit of products from SSENSE’s new EVERYTHING ELSE department, including so-chic kitchen, bath, and decor objects, luxurious beauty and lounge products, and those you-never-knew-you-needed-it, but-seriously-need-it extras, from pet attire to tech gadgets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Beauty

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Kitchen

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Decor

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Luxe Lounging

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Bath

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Pets

Shop SSENSE EVERYTHING ELSE: Enjoyable Extras