It’s almost time for the hotly-anticipated Zara summer sale, which begins on Wednesday June 25 at 9 p.m. EST. As always, the Spanish high street retailer has swept all categories, from clothing to accessories, with major discounts up to 50% off. So if you haven’t secured your next wedding guest outfit, vacation-ready swimwear, or secured some easy breezy pieces to live in from now ‘til September, now is your chance to bag them for a bargain.

The best way to prepare for the mega sale is to plan your must-have purchases ahead of time, so that you don’t descend into a panic come 9:05 p.m. Using either the app or the website, save items to your Favorites section using the bookmark icon — or even add them directly to your cart if you’re certain, so you’re ready to check out in a flash and don’t run the risk of losing out to someone else.

If an item is set to be discounted, the new price is already reflected underneath the current one. This is particularly helpful if you add everything to your cart, as you can gauge the checkout total once the sale goes live. If your watchlist includes pieces that don’t have the mark down, it’s confirmation that they will be excluded from this sale.

Ready for some retail therapy? Consider these some of the best buys of the season, as per what’s trending (and editor-approved!) right now.

Gladiator Sandals

The Y2K staple has had a modern makeover, thanks to a rich chocolate brown hue and statement gold embellishment. (Was $109, now $76)

Scarf dress

Undoubtedly the occassionwear silhouette du jour, floaty maxi dresses with a built-in long neck scarf are the dictionary definition of chic. (Was $450, now $29)

Statement swimwear

Beads, bling, blooms — it’s never been a better time to jazz up your string bikini with eye-catching accessories. Just picture this cobalt number with a pareo or wrap skirt at a beach bar with a cocktail in hand and you’ll get the drift. (Was $46, now $32)

Ocean-inspired pieces

Sure, the window to wear mermaid-leaning accessories might be limited, but every time the sun raises its head, you’ll want to reach for something oceanic to add a touch of whimsy to your outfits. (Was $100, now $42)

Black dress

Perhaps not a colorway that immediately comes to mind during the hottest months of the year, but don’t underestimate the appeal of summer black. A classic maxi, like this seductive cut-out and multi-strap one, is a wardrobe hero you’ll reach for every time you declare you have nothing to wear. (Was $169, now $101)

Bandana prints

Thanks to Miu Miu, the obsession with bandana-esque prints is real. Beach bag, gym tote, or to haul your things to work, this canvas carryall is a winner. (Was $50, now $35)

Boho tops

The Chloé-ification of wardrobes continues — and a ruffled, romantic top never looked so good. Snag one to wear with palazzo pants now, and with tailored trousers come Q4. (Was $70, now $42)