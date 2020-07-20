Stealing a celebs style can often require getting crafty since the stars have access to the newest, and rarest of pieces — often before they're available for anyone else. But, Kendall Jenner's By Far bag is just one enviable part of entire ensemble you can recreate at home right now. While nights out may still be few and far between, Jenner's casual look has just enough polish to feel like a step above your usual sweats and sneakers.

On Jul. 19, Jenner (who works with celeb stylist Dani Michelle) left the house to get dinner with friends in Malibu dressed in a simple yet high impact ensemble. Jenner's crochet skirt is from Mozh Mozh and while the exact style is sold out, one can emulate Jenner's look with the use of a similar piece, like Missoni Mare's metallic mesh take. Its delicate and free-hanging fabric recreates the models gentle ruching effect while its neutral color pattern falls right in line as well - more importantly, it's currently on sale for 68 percent off right now. She paired the leg-baring style with a black bra top of which cool girl-favorite Joah Brown's square neck tank bra is a mirroring take.

Another go-to of Jenner's right now is her seamless face masks from big sisters brand, Skim's. Luckily the face masks were recently restocked in every color, so go snag Jenner's most-loved hues in Cocoa and Onyx for just $8 per mask. Furthermore, the supermodels choice footwear is another exciting find since her Audrey sandals by Staud happen to be on sale right now.

Kendall's mini shoulder bag is one of By Far's newest arrivals, the Baby Amber in smooth patent leather — a collaboration with Neuf Mode featuring an adorable dragonfly charm. Jenner evidently loves the exclusive piece as she took the same bag in a lime green iteration out for a spin just a couple days prior. (Likewise, the exclusive pink variation has been spotted on the arm of supermodel friend, Elsa Hosk.) As of now, the under-the-radar rendition is not available but you can grab the brands original version and dress it up with a cute statement charm like Frasier Sterling's butterfly keychain on it's strap.

BACKGRID

Jenner's sultry ensemble will keep you cool on a humid night while boasting a fresh glowing tan, making it more than ideal for a safely distanced date night. Shop her look, ahead.

