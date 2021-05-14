The Best Accessories To Wear With Psychedelic Summer Prints
Let's get groovy.
By Erin Cunningham
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Optimism is in, and as we start to think more and more about what our re-emergence style will look like, there’s one thing we can all, regardless of taste, agree on: Our clothes need to be fun.
Driven by a hefty dose of nostalgia, today’s resurgence of ‘60s and ‘70s fashion has meant a return to clothing that makes us smile. Dominated by psychedelic prints in the form of graphic florals, trippy swirls, warped checks, and groovy tie-dyes, these patterns possesses a certain elevated relaxedness. Here, silky dresses, loose-fitting sets, and body-skimming tops reign supreme.
Accessorizing statement pieces, however, can be a challenge: Do you keep the rest of the outfit minimal and focus on solid, neutral colors? Or do you lean heavily into the kitsch and risk looking like you’re on your way to a theme party? The answer is a little bit of both. These 10 pieces compliment psychedelic prints by staying in line with the shapes and styles of the era. Crescent moon-shaped bags, layered extra-long necklaces, tinted sunglasses: Welcome to retro dressing, reimagined.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.