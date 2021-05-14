The Best Accessories To Wear With Psychedelic Summer Prints

Optimism is in, and as we start to think more and more about what our re-emergence style will look like, there’s one thing we can all, regardless of taste, agree on: Our clothes need to be fun.

Driven by a hefty dose of nostalgia, today’s resurgence of ‘60s and ‘70s fashion has meant a return to clothing that makes us smile. Dominated by psychedelic prints in the form of graphic florals, trippy swirls, warped checks, and groovy tie-dyes, these patterns possesses a certain elevated relaxedness. Here, silky dresses, loose-fitting sets, and body-skimming tops reign supreme.

Accessorizing statement pieces, however, can be a challenge: Do you keep the rest of the outfit minimal and focus on solid, neutral colors? Or do you lean heavily into the kitsch and risk looking like you’re on your way to a theme party? The answer is a little bit of both. These 10 pieces compliment psychedelic prints by staying in line with the shapes and styles of the era. Crescent moon-shaped bags, layered extra-long necklaces, tinted sunglasses: Welcome to retro dressing, reimagined.

Proenza Schouler Combat Mary Jane in White $795 Buy now For everyday, a toughened-up version of the Mary Jane lends the right amount of edge. Just think how good these would look with a matching, acid-colored set, like coordinating knit jacquard bottoms and bandana top.

STAUD Mini Moon Bag $250 Add to cart Swap your go-to bag for something a little more shapely. Staud’s Mini Moon — an update to the brand’s beloved crescent shape — is a contemporary take on the half-moon purse of the ‘70s. Though your instinct might be to go for the typical black or brown (especially when wearing a loud print), try a pretty pastel pink instead — it strikes the right balance between neutral and pop of color.

isabelle-toledano Raphaelle Earrings $107 Add to cart Hoop earrings go with any outfit. To dress up a kitschy pattern, opt for a pair that feels more solid, less flimsy (avoid thin gold or plastic). These textural braided hoops have the weight needed to elevate any look.

COMME DES GARCONS WALLET Wallet Super Fluo Pouch $75 Add to cart This pouch is called ‘Super Fluo’ for a reason: its trio of colors make a splash. For maximum impact, style the holds-only-the-essentials piece (it’s tiny but mighty) with some wide-legged light-wash jeans and a vintage tee.

LINDA FARROW UK Lola Rectangular Sunglasses in White $475 Add to cart Sunglasses are often an afterthought, but they really should be anything but. These extra-wide white acetate frames with a cool glossy finish and rectangular shape, are a no-brainer way to add a dose of personality to your outfit. Paired with hypnotic florals, you’ll have the ultimate vintage-inspired combination.

Darner Rainbow Tie-Dye Velvet Socks $40 Buy now Tie-dye velvet socks may sound anything but subtle, but with a slightly-muted mix of hues, these offer a fun explosion of color without drawing too much attention. Pair with a vibrant mini dress and your choice of footwear. For something more casual, style with white sneakers; for something louder, try clear PVC slides.

PARIS TEXAS Crocodile Print Mules $350 $210 Buy now Take a walk on the wild side. Easy to slip on with a flirty maxi dress or high-waisted pants and silky blouse, these mules offer a little bit of everything: a curved heel, crocodile-like texture, and lime-green color. They couldn’t be more joyful.

gas-bijoux Love Mini Necklace $115 Add to cart Lean into the ‘70s vibe with a charm necklace, preferably piled on with multiple other strands. The adjustable strap means you can adjust the length for your outfit — wear longer with a psychedelic deep-V dress; wear shorter with a ribbed white tank and graphic mini skirt.

THE ATTICO Mina Oversized Sunglasses $330 Add to cart Does anything feel more retro than a pair of tinted shades? Orange lenses and an oversized shape make these aviator-style frame ideal for poolside with a peony-printed swimsuit. Now that’s summer saturation at its finest.