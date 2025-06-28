Although the bag charm trend has been bubbling for the past year or so, it’s safe to say the recent Labubu craze has placed it in phenomenon territory. The little plush monsters have truly made a case for quirky, irreverent bag candy — the sillier the better. I, for one, am now fully onboard, especially for the summer season when fun accessories become as essential as a great fitting bikini.

In fact, I recently took my love for quirky accessories to the next level by hosting a bag charm party for my closest girlfriends. I ordered personalized kits from jewelry brand Bauble Bar for each of my six pals and we spent an entire afternoon gabbing and crafting silly charms (and stayed completely off of our phones, I might add). My little gathering was a hit, proving that nothing puts a smile on your face like a colorful, customized bag accessory.

Since then, I’ve been on a manic hunt for all the fun charms to grow my collection. And while I can’t seem to get my hands on an elusive Labubu just yet, I’ve been able to find some worthy alternatives, as every brand and design house is doubling down on the trend. From luxury labels like Loewe and Versace to more boutique brands like Lisa Says Gah and Susan Alexandra, it seems everyone has caught bag charm fever.

Ahead, check the quirky items that are on my wishlist.

Bauble Bar The Ultimate Custom Bead Kit $58 See On Bauble Bar While this custom bag charm kit from Bauble Bar may remind you of one you may have had as a child, I can attest to its appeal for people of all ages. I’ve gifted this exact kit to girlfriends in their 30s as well as my 6-year-old goddaughter and received the same elated feedback.

Pop Mart Labubu Tasty Macarons Green Grape Vinyl Plush Pendant $48 See On StockX These days, an authentic Labubu is hard to come by as they are always sold out on their official retailer Pop Mart. However, you can likely find one on resellers like Stock X, Etsy, or Ebay — just do your due diligence to make sure you’re buying an authentic item.

Coach Mushroom Bag Charm $95 See On Coach One could argue that Coach kicked off the bag charm trend a year ago, when it showcased the quirky accessory on its classic leather handbags back in February 2024. Now, the brand is doubling down, offering a slew of options for every aesthetic and interest.

Versace Medusa Fluffy Charm $250 See On Versace Versace’s iconic Medusa emblem got a fluffy makeover, which you can immortalize on your handbag. This sugary sweet charm comes in a range of candy colors like pink and lavender.

Loewe Martini Olives Bag Charm $590 See On Neiman Marcus A pioneer in surrealist, pop-art-inspired style, it’s only natural that Loewe got in on the bag charm action, creating cool martini-inspired styles for cocktail lovers far and wide.

Susan Alexandra Glitter Critter Bag Charm $60 See On Susan Alexandra The queen of glittering accessories took things to the next level with her range of “Glitter Critter” bag charms that include weiner dogs, ducks, and pink panthers.

Prada Teddy Bag Charm $795 See On Prada Can’t get your hands on a Labubu? Pick up this equally sweet teddy charm from Prada, which will certainly up the cute factor on any basic handbag.

Lisa Says Gah Thriving On Chaos Charms Carabiner $35 See On Lisa Says Gah Lisa Says Gah’s chaotic multi-charm accessory includes a random mix of icons that have no common theme, yet seem to be cohesive in their coolness.

Ferragamo Rainbow Mini Charm $495 See On Ferragamo Keep Ferragamo’s iconic Rainbow platform near and dear to your heart with this fun and fanciful mini charm.

Balenciaga Pigalle Collector Bag Charm $1,990 See On Balenciaga Balenciaga’s strange cluster of charms will definitely be a conversation starter wherever you go.