Skiwear is in a style arena of its own thanks to the fashion crowd’s embrace of sporty attire. Come wintertime, you can find your favorite influencers and celebrities in their best mountain weekend outfits, which usually incorporates a designer snowsuit or a luxe pair of waterproof boots. To help you fully embrace the alpine environment this season, designers released ski capsule collections that strive to combine style with functionality. In these limited-edition drops, technical details like water-resistance fabric merge with trendy ready-to-wear themes like logos. (Take Dior’s ankle snow boots as a prime example.)

This year, fashion houses like Chloé and Balmain partnered with outdoor brands Rossignol and Fusalp, respectively, to further tap into this style narrative. The result was a mix of practical pieces like protective helmets and warm gloves alongside more fashion-forward items such as logo knit sweaters and shearling slides. (These would be perfect for an Après ski outfit.) For items that feel a little more low-key but still pack a punch, opt for Miu Miu’s puffer pants (you’ll be surprised by how much you actually love them) or Chloé’s neutral-toned high-neck sweater.

Scroll ahead to peruse through this season’s most fashionable ski capsule collections. Then, shop a few items, too, so you can up your winter sports outfit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Miu Miu

Courtesy of Miu Miu

In her Fall/Winter 2021 collection for Miu Miu, designer Miuccia Prada fused the metaphorical style languages of sportswear with fashion. The runway show was set in the Italian Dolomite Alps, where models wore down-stuffed nylon jumpsuits, puffy bodysuits, and ski masks with woolen slip dresses. The majority of the pieces are now available to shop online via the Miu Miu Mountain Club. If you only hit the slopes every once in a while, you can still tap into the ski aesthetic with a craftcore crochet cardigan for when you’re in the office.

Dior

Courtesy of Dior

If you’re a fan of bold logos and monograms, you’ll love Dior’s new wintry range. Dubbed DiorAlps, the collection, as the brand describes on its website, is “an ode to escape and the magic of the mountains.” The drop encompasses everything from down jackets and ski suits to après ski-ready takes on the brand’s staple pieces like the J’Adior bracelet and the Book Tote bag.

Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel/Inez & Vinoodh

This year, Chanel tapped its global ambassador, Blackpink’s Jennie, to front the annual Coco Neige winter sports campaign. The K-pop star wore a luxurious ski jumpsuit and sweater (along with Chanel bags) in the photos taken by photographers Inez and Vinoodh. “I find it amazing to see how [Chanel’s Creative Director] Virginie Viard brought elegance into ski wear,” Jennie said in a press statement.

As for garments themselves, fans can expect to see a curated selection of ski suits, down jackets, and trousers embellished with recognizable Chanel details like its double-C logos and camellia flowers. In addition to the classic black and white hues, this season’s color palette offers pops of color in eye-catching pinks and reds seen on several garments and outerwear. The collection is currently available to shop at select Chanel boutiques worldwide.

Balmain x Rossignol

Courtesy of Balmain x Rossignol

Pierre Balmain grew up in Saint Jean de Maurienne, a small Alpine village in southeastern France. This season, building on Balmain’s heritage and the French fashion designer’s native region, the label partnered with sportswear brand Rossignol to release a limited-edition collection of ski gear. The range includes a tight edit of ready-to-wear and accessories like monogram matching sets and ski equipment, as well as statement-making accessories like the neon beanie and the shearling bag. Several items have already sold out, so if you’re eyeing something from this exclusive collab, buy it asap.

Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For the Fall/Winter 2021 season, Louis Vuitton sent an assortment of ski goggles down the runway. Its sporty shades featured anti-fog, scratch-resistant, and water-repellent monogram lenses — perfect for those who place an equal value on functionality and style in their sporting gear. The protective masks are available in shades of black, blue, and orange — all of which can be purchased exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.

Chloé x Fusalp

Courtesy of Chloé x Fusalp

For the second season in a row, Chloé teamed up with its partner label Fusalp for a capsule of versatile skiwear and accessories. (Fusalp is an Alpine brand that rose to fame for dressing ski champions in its technically advanced gear for the Olympics in the ‘60s. The Fuseau ski pants, in particular, are a crowd favorite.) The collaborative collection combines Fusalp’s technical expertise with Chloé’s elevated fashion designs.

The range offers a well-rounded mix of staples like puffer jackets and cozy pants, in addition to more novel items like a quilted cape-style coat. For seasoned skiers, take note of the ultra protective helmets. They are equipped with an anti-intrusion shell for flexibility and a ventilation system to keep you dry on the slopes.