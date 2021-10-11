Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez Swears By This Luxe Outfit Color For Fall

Whether or not a neutral, monochromatic outfit is a faux pas has remained one of fashion’s most contested hot button issues. The age-old debate goes something like this: Is a look void of vibrancy dull? Or, on the opposite end, does it represent the pinnacle of effortless glamour? Some fashion insiders, notably Anna Wintour, fall into the former camp (“Don’t wear all black,” she said in her 73 Questions video for Vogue, as she finds it “too gloomy” like funeral garb.). Others, however, proudly endorse an all-neutral look. For instance, Jennifer Lopez wore two brown outfits back to back in just one weekend. And since Lopez’s ensembles both utilized a rich mahogany color palette, as opposed to an inky black one, perhaps even the steadfast Wintour would approve.

On Oct. 10, Lopez was seen on a stroll in New York City with beau Ben Affleck, wearing a coordinating look in a rich, chocolate hue. Starting with a black turtleneck as a base layer, the singer wore a brown leather and suede Gucci cape with a matching pencil skirt and knee-high suede boots. Out of her seemingly endless purse collection, Lopez chose to carry Chanel’s 2.55 flap bag in a deep brown quilted leather. Lastly, she accessorized with gold hoops (a well-documented staple earring for Lopez) and a pair of chestnut-tinted aviator sunglasses that gave her look a distinctly retro feel.

Gotham/GC Images

Prior to her street style outfit, on Oct. 9, Lopez attended The Last Duel Premiere in NYC. She donned a glittery co-ord set by Hervé Léger in a rich brown color reminiscent of a decadent candy bar for the film debut. Her two-piece ensemble consisted of an ab-revealing long-sleeve crop top and a maxi skirt with a leg slit that hit just above her knee. She walked the red carpet in Femme LA strappy heels and carried a Tom Ford croc-effect clutch in hand.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Lopez isn’t alone in her love of the cocoa tint; Kendall Jenner gravitates toward monochromatic brown outfits, too. A few worthy of shouting out are the supermodel’s matching sweat sets worn throughout quarantine and a cappuccino-colored leather two-piece suit that doubled as a caffeine hit.

The dark shade gives off undeniable autumnal vibes, making it a natural tint to don throughout the 2021 season. Why not take a cue from Lopez and make a coordinating two-piece brown outfit your fall uniform? Or, you can find more subtle ways to inject the color into your cold-weather wardrobe via a leather handbag or a statement boot. Below, you’ll discover Lopez’s exact brown leather Gucci skirt, as well as a few other garments to get you started on building out your all-brown outfit arsenal.

