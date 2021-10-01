Can You Wear House Slippers In Public? Hailey Bieber Says Yes

Of all the unfussy footwear options available to you, a crowd favorite is an easy pair of slip-on sandals. The style was a major trend throughout summer 2021, and now that the season has shifted from summer into fall, it’s time to think about making a weather-appropriate adjustment to your footwear selections. For inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber, whose Fluff Yeah slides from UGG recently made their fall street style debut. And, they embodied the ultimate house slipper vibe. In addition to wearing the snuggly shoe, the model also leaned into the controversial socks and sandals look, which solidified her OOTD’s trendsetting potential.

UGG first released the Fluff Yeah shoes back in 2018 and has since updated it in a variety of colors and patterns that range from neutral pastels to vibrant neons. (UGG even released a rainbow option for Pride Month earlier this year.) Bieber, though, opted for this slide in the Ash Fog shade — a blue-gray option that served as a nice contrast to her otherwise all-black outfit. She paired the $100 footwear with a menswear California blazer from Fear of God, an argyle-patterned wool sweater from Khaite, and a canvas bucket hat from Jacquemus. To finish off her borrowed-from-the-boys look, Bieber toted a croc-embossed shoulder bag from Saint Laurent.

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

Other A-listers have been spotted wearing the cozy yet statement-making shoe, too. Gigi Hadid was one of the first stars to sport the Fluff Yeah slide, stepping out in a pastel yellow pair in June 2019. As far as recent street style sightings go, Megan Fox wore a pastel pink pair while out and about in Los Angeles in April 2021. Everyone loves this affordable shoe because it’s comfortable and provides that instant laid-back factor to any look. Try it out for yourself: The fluffy design pairs so well with everything from dresses to jeans to biker shorts.

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Shop Bieber’s exact style, alongside several other fun Fluff Yeah options, below. (Certain designs are currently on sale for $65.99 on UGG’s website.) Should you want to add another pair of UGG shoes into your footwear rotation, check out how Hadid styled her slippers from the brand while in Paris.

