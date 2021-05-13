Fendi Just Gave One Of Its Most Iconic Bags A Major Makeover

The Baguette bag, which was first launched by the house of Fendi in 1997, is still beloved to this day. If you recall, the style was catapulted into stardom after Sex and the City’s costume designer Patricia Field placed it on Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw on the show. In season three, episode 17 (to be exact), a robber tries to steal Bradshaw’s handbag to which she responds: “It's a baguette!” Over the years, the style has undergone several transformations, though the latest Baguette bag from Fendi’s FF Vertigo collection, might be the best one yet. The launch features new and updated Fendi pieces in collaboration with New York City-based artist Sarah Coleman.

The new Baguette 1997 bag has slimmer sides and an adjustable, flappable handle, which looks so chic when tucked under the arm. All of the items in this new FF Vertigo range sport a new interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern, too, which has been reimagined through a ‘70s-inspired psychedelic filter — think warped lettering, beads, and sequins. To design the pattern, Coleman collaborated with Silvia Venturini Fendi, the current accessories and menswear artistic director at Fendi. (She was also responsible for the creation of the original Baguette bag back in the day.)

In addition to introducing the re-interpreted Baguette design, the Fendi Vertigo range offers the Peekaboo tote — another classic — in the psychedelic print. The launch also includes several new handbag designs like the Bauletto bag and the Mini Sunshine Shopper in colorful hues of trendy pink and Pantone-approved yellow. Besides accessories, the lineup includes elegant yet functional clothes such as a light blue denim jacket and a pair of green nylon jogger pants. For those who are looking to lounge around at the beach bar or pool, there is a very cute v-neck swimsuit with a wavy FF logo pattern.

Fendi is not the only luxury fashion house to dabble in bold, multicolored items for the season. Recently, Gucci launched its GG Multicolor collection that gave its iconic GG monogram a bold makeover. Scroll on to browse some of the items from Fendi’s FF Vertigo collection. Then, check out these celeb-approved Y2K fashion trends for additional shopping inspiration.

