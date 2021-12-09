Summer is the season for lightweight, floaty fabrics and dainty florals. But, the cottagecore aesthetic — dresses and tops with romantic details and dreamy patterns — has found its way into the colder months too. The modern iteration of the prairie dress, best imagined for picnics and traipses through Instagram-photo-ready fields, can also bring a little bit of romanticism and hygge to your winter wardrobe.

The key to carrying over your cottagecore pieces to December is to pay particular attention to your layering choices and accessories. Warm months call for sandals and a wide-brim straw hat, but on a snow day ... not so much. Tall boots, long coats, and gauzy layers are all better suited for a cozy-girl take on cottagecore. And, while a floaty white dress works year round, when it comes to prints and colors, you may want to go more muted when pulling together your current-season vibe. Jewel tones like rich ruby, burnt orange, and amethyst will pair more easily with heavy duty add-ons like a peacoat and knee-high boots. Lastly, if you’re planning to spend a full day outdoors, consider investing in heat tech or long underwear (it will keep hidden under a long, voluminous dress) to ensure that you don’t risk catching cold in the name of fashion.

Below, find five inspired ways to pull off the cottagecore trend this winter.

Layer With A Colorful Coat

Try styling a classic white dress with a cozy and colorful coat. A silky robe style is better for indoor activities, while something resembling a quilt can handle cooler temps. Finish with a pair of ankle boots to keep comfy.

Pair A Dress With A Button-Down

Wearing a top under a dress may not be the first combination to come to mind when it comes to winter layering, but it turns out it can make for a sophisticated combo. Pair a colorful dress with a simple, fluttery top to keep it from coming off as too busy.

Style With A Blazer And Chunky Shoes

To add instant edge to a romantic dress, try styling with slick black add-ons like a sharply tailored jacket and clunky brogues. The outfit will hit just the right balance of sweet and cool. Try a chunky scarf and sculptural earrings to finish off the look.

Keep It Cozy At Home

If there’s no need to go outside, simply dress up to stay home. Pair a comfy cotton dress with a pair of cozy socks instead of reaching for your standard sweats. If things get chilly, simply throw a chunky knit over the top.

Try A Top And Pants

When you want a bit more coverage, consider a pair of flared jeans worn with a romantic top instead of your usual dress. The pairing is ideal for a night out or an occasion when you want to tone down the romantic elements.