The moment the holidays wind down, the masses flock to higher altitudes for some peak winter thrills. The fashion set in particular spent New Years parked at their Aspen chalets, where winter sports of all kinds were in order. Of course, that wasn't the only draw — each brought a whole wardrobe's worth of printed puffers, mono-suits, and snow boots, all meant for looking chic while out on the slopes. The top five celebrities doing "mountain weekend" style are all placing their own spin on the wintry trend. Have your mood boards out and ready.

Hearing all of this, the Jenners' high-profile trip over to a $75 million Aspen mansion might instantly come to mind. There, the family has been stepping out in a new snow-readied look each day — calling on Prada puffers, Moncler gilets, and goggle-like Dior sunglasses. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid's been skiing around the same mountain, translating her go-to outfit formula (layered coats and baggy pants) to the slopes. For Sophie Turner, it was all about practicality — her look comes direct from a tried-and-true sportswear outfitter.

To explore all the snow bunny-worthy looks, continue below.

How 5 Celebrities Do Mountain Weekend Style: Bella Hadid

Past her slang-stamped baseball tee, Hadid kept it consistent with practical layers, subbing out her usual bomber with two wintry coats from Chrome Hearts and Aztech Mountain. She stepped up her matching snow pants with an aughts favorite: a white grommet belt.

How 5 Celebrities Do Mountain Weekend Style: Sophie Turner

Choosing the outerwear brand that Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have taken a shine to this season, Sophie Turner's North Face co-ord is primed for braving the elements — and doing a few snow angels. Shop the set with her exact under-$100 frames from Reality Eyewear x Posse below.

How 5 Celebrities Do Mountain Weekend Style: Kendall Jenner

In a complementary style moment with her sister, Kylie, Jenner went the black-on-black route — and Moncler played a starring role in the look. The leggings are Moncler's own; the puffer, a collaboration with Matthew Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM. Of course, she defaulted to her favorite lug-soled boots: the Prada Monoliths.

How 5 Celebrities Do Mountain Weekend Style: Kim Kardashian

Ever the maximalist, Kardashian chose a pair of tiger-striped pants with a tonally-synced (and sold out) puffer from Stradivarius. For footwear, she chose a creation from none other than her beau, Kanye: Adidas x Yeezy's Oil desert boots.

How 5 Celebrities Do Mountain Weekend Style: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney first asserted her preference for slick, metallic puffers back in 2018, where she wore one over a string bikini in Aspen. Now, two years later, she's still endorsing the trend — proving that it's totally worth investing in sooner, rather than later. APPARIS has a similar version, which you can sync with MM6 Maison Margiela's pants for a co-ord look.