If you’ve followed K-beauty since the beginning of its explosion in the U.S., perhaps you’ve heard of Hera. The brand is owned by beauty giant, AmorePacific and while you’ve probably seen its cushion compacts, it’s never actually been officially available to the American consumer. That however, is finally changing, and the brand has brought Hera’s ambassador (since 2019) stateside for the big launch — Blackpink’s Jennie Kim.

Hera is making its debut on Amazon, not with skin care or cushion compacts, but with four exquisitely designed lip products. “As a leading Seoul-based beauty brand across Asian markets, Hera and AmorePacific received continuous requests from their global consumer to make the brand available in the United States, particularly via the Amazon community,” the brand said in an email to press. “This, along with the brand’s awareness and reach continuing to grow, helped in the decision-making of both when and which outlet the brand would be available on.”

Hera is a luxury line and these products show it — the packaging alone makes them worthy of prime vanity real estate. And while each item comes in a wide array of shades, Kim divulged her favorites, so you can shop her way, too.

Finally, if you’re not in the market for lip products but are curious about this classic K-beauty brand, the wait won’t be long for more. On April 22, the offerings will expand to include foundation, skin care, and even more lip color.

Discover the lip collection — and Jennie Kim’s fave shades below:

