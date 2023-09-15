Style insiders cosplay as superheroes during fashion month. Fine, they aren’t technically pulling out any Marvel-like tricks, but I’d argue the stamina attendees have is some sort of power in and of itself. (The last slide of this carousel by @stylenotcom, which I saw many editors share on their IG story, sums it up perfectly.) Yes, after six action-packed days and dozens of stellar shows at NYFW, the fashion set grabbed their suitcases and landed across the pond for another round of runway magic. And it seems they plucked the best of the best from their closets because the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 street style is, to put it simply, extravagant.

Some specific styles fashion week showgoers are wearing? So far, romantic dresses are making waves. Some guests, like influencer Susanna Lau, opted for puff-sleeve tulle looks, while others, such as this fashion girl, dabbled in eyelet-adorned styles. Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard, two labels championing ethereal numbers, call London home, after all. And as far as accessories go, we’ve already spotted one JW Anderson Bumper Bag — and considering the brand shows its latest collection tomorrow, there’s bound to be more sightings.

Below, take a peek at the best London Fashion Week street style so far. Don’t forget to check back for more outfits, as we’ll add in new images daily until the shows conclude on Sept. 19.

Day 1

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Spice up your denim-on-denim looks this fall by teaming two contrasting washes. (Even better if one is acid wash.)

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

This may be my favorite JW Anderson Bumper Bag style yet. (The green hue! The crystals!) And the coordinating knit is just *chef’s kiss.*

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

London-based singer Ciinderella Balthazar attended the Bora Aksu show in a dreamy red number and polished pointy flats.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Maisie Williams, who attended last night’s Vogue World in a Maison Margiela look, sat front row at Stefan Cooke wearing a bow-covered little white dress.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

We’re betting big on Courrèges’ vinyl jackets having a moment this autumn.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment

Sometimes, a killer leather jacket is all you need to stand out in the crowd.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

The next time you need help styling a LWD, here’s a suggestion: Pile on as many quirky accessories as possible. Easy enough, right?

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems 2023’s tie trend isn’t losing momentum this fall. Take a page from this guest’s book and wear the accent with an elevated miniskirt suiting set and fun sunnies.