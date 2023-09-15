If you were out and about in New York City over the past few days, you may have walked past an A-lister without even knowing. (I randomly saw Martha Hunt outside her hotel in Manhattan.) That’s because NYFW came and went, with stars bopping around from runway shows to parties. Now, all the excitement is happening across the pond — and no, we’re not just talking about London Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow. Celebrities are currently at Vogue World, waltzing down the red carpet in headline-making fashion moments.

You may recall the event’s first annual gathering last September during NYFW, where supermodels like Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, and Helena Christensen turned heads during the live runway show. The star-studded occassion celebrated the magazine’s 130th anniversary, so it was, obviously, one for the books. Tonight, celebs are back for round two of festivities at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Sienna Miller, for one, made quite the show-stopping entrance wearing a puffy, baby bump-revealing set courtesy of Schiaparelli Couture. Then there was Gemma Chan, who brought the glamour in a sequin gown by Louis Vuitton. And we’d be remiss not to shout out Jodie Turner-Smith’s pantless bow-adorned Viktor & Rolf Couture outfit — only she would be able to effortlessly pull off this look.

Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity looks at Vogue World.

Sienna Miller

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Miller shut down the red carpet in a dramatic Schiaparelli Couture look.

Gemma Chan

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Chan dazzled in an ultra-sparkly Louis Vuitton number.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

Smith wasn’t afraid to show some skin in her buttocks-baring look.

Georgia May Jagger

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Jagger looked like a vision in a Vivienne Westwood gown.

Maude Apatow

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Apatow donned an ethereal Bode ensemble.

Emilia Clarke

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Clarke stunned in a Christian Dior look.

Jenna Coleman

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Coleman opted for a vampy lace Rodarte number.

Kate Winslet

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Winslet kept it simple in a relaxed white suit.

Winnie Harlow

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Harlow was the belle of the ball in a Zuhair Murad Couture dress.

Maisie Williams

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams went with a moody Maison Margiela outfit.

Yara Shahidi

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shahidi looked elegant in a high-low Victoria Beckham gown.

Letitia Wright

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Wright’s minimalist crop top and pants set featured a feathery cuff detail.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones stunnined in a sheer dress with a blue bow.

Claire Foy

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Foy looked classic in a LBD.