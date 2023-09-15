(Celebrity)
Celebrities Shut Down The Red Carpet In The Most Dazzling Outfits At 'Vogue' World
Sienna Miller stole the show.
If you were out and about in New York City over the past few days, you may have walked past an A-lister without even knowing. (I randomly saw Martha Hunt outside her hotel in Manhattan.) That’s because NYFW came and went, with stars bopping around from runway shows to parties. Now, all the excitement is happening across the pond — and no, we’re not just talking about London Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow. Celebrities are currently at Vogue World, waltzing down the red carpet in headline-making fashion moments.
You may recall the event’s first annual gathering last September during NYFW, where supermodels like Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, and Helena Christensen turned heads during the live runway show. The star-studded occassion celebrated the magazine’s 130th anniversary, so it was, obviously, one for the books. Tonight, celebs are back for round two of festivities at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Sienna Miller, for one, made quite the show-stopping entrance wearing a puffy, baby bump-revealing set courtesy of Schiaparelli Couture. Then there was Gemma Chan, who brought the glamour in a sequin gown by Louis Vuitton. And we’d be remiss not to shout out Jodie Turner-Smith’s pantless bow-adorned Viktor & Rolf Couture outfit — only she would be able to effortlessly pull off this look.
Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity looks at Vogue World.
Sienna Miller
Miller shut down the red carpet in a dramatic Schiaparelli Couture look.
Gemma Chan
Chan dazzled in an ultra-sparkly Louis Vuitton number.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Smith wasn’t afraid to show some skin in her buttocks-baring look.
Georgia May Jagger
Jagger looked like a vision in a Vivienne Westwood gown.
Maude Apatow
Apatow donned an ethereal Bode ensemble.
Emilia Clarke
Clarke stunned in a Christian Dior look.
Jenna Coleman
Coleman opted for a vampy lace Rodarte number.
Kate Winslet
Winslet kept it simple in a relaxed white suit.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow was the belle of the ball in a Zuhair Murad Couture dress.
Maisie Williams
Williams went with a moody Maison Margiela outfit.
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi looked elegant in a high-low Victoria Beckham gown.
Letitia Wright
Wright’s minimalist crop top and pants set featured a feathery cuff detail.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Edgar-Jones stunnined in a sheer dress with a blue bow.
Claire Foy
Foy looked classic in a LBD.