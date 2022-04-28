From Marilyn Monroe’s 1960s feather boas to present day Met Galas, feathers have always played a part in the fashion scene. Throughout the decades, feather outfits have proved to be indulgently glamorous, unapologetically sensual, and just... fun. What’s not to love?

Proving there are still plenty reasons to obsess over the intriguing detailing, this Old Hollywood trend has been experiencing a particular renaissance as of late. Fashion houses like Valentino and Bottega Veneta featured feather outfits in recent runway collections, and celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus have worn feathery pieces on red carpets and to other star-studded events, further popularizing the look. (See: Rodrigo’s wild 2021 Met Gala feather-adorned bodysuit and the kitschy-sweet frock she wore to the American Music Awards, both of which demonstrate the versatility of the trend.)

Today’s feather outfits still boast nods to golden-era glamour and vintage boudoir style, but the options are fresh, colorful, seemingly endless, and can even lean casual. Options include shoes dotted with plumes, pants hemmed with quills, feather going-out tops, and of course feathery dresses, too. There are even feather jeans you can add to you weekend outfit rotation.

Below, find a plethora of feather outfits that you can dress up or down year-round to make your Hollywood starlet style dreams a reality.

Loungewear-Inspired Pants

Combine comfort and fashion with these plaid pants featuring fringe feather accents at the hem. Wear with a white cropped blouse and strappy heels for a perfect brunch ‘fit, or embrace those laid-back vibes by utilizing them as loungewear. They’re ultra cozy thanks to their pull-on style and spandex construction.

A Floral Feather Outfit

For an entire feather-filled outfit, opt for this pink knit skirt and floral top. Whether you’re going to a dinner party, cocktail bar, or a fashion-forward event, it’s a total head-turner. And since the feather details on the top are detachable, it can easily transform from a festive, feathery piece to a more casual summer shirt.

Plume Pumps

Don’t want to go overboard with feathers? Jazz up any outfit with these hand-crafted white sandals, equipped with memory foam insoles for comfort and stability. Synthetic feathers on top add a flirty element.

Feather Cropped Jeans

Get these cropped jeans either party-ready or fit for errands by simply attaching or detaching the removable ostrich feather trim. Belt loops will keep the non-stretch denim in place at the highest point of your waist, and the light blue color will pair well with nearly any piece in your wardrobe.

Black Feather Mini

This mini skirt is reminiscent of those worn by flappers in the 20s and will serve as a great going-out piece year-round (just add tights in the winter). Its goose-feather trim adds some fun to the basic black skirt. Wear it with a cropped top and blazer for an on-trend spring 2022 look.

Spotted Pant Set

This pant set isn’t for a shrinking violet, thanks to its eye-catching black and white spotted print and textured feather trim. Wear as a matching set or mix and match with other pieces for more versatility. The pants also feature a relaxed fit, elastic waistband, and front pockets for extra wearability and comfort.

A Jumpsuit With Vintage Vibes

This jumpsuit marries the modern and vintage. Find ostrich feather embellishments on the sleeves for whimsy and a form-fitting, Old-Hollywood silhouette you’d see on classic red carpets.

A Rainbow-Hued Cardi

Hop on the knit trend with a handmade sweater that features a colorful blue, white, and red pattern and detachable feather cuff details. If there’s a slight chill in the air, utilize the pearl button closures for extra coverage. This baby is a work of art.

Prism Pants

Ignite your wardrobe with a prism of hues. Silky and smooth, these pants come complete with a lengthy feather trim at the hem. The elastic waistband allows for optimum movement (perfect for wearing at a music festival), while the cropped cut rests just above the ankles for a silhouette that’s ideal for spring and summer.

A Petite Feather Purse

Made in Italy, this calfskin crossbody bag is the perfect accessory for dinner dates. Ostrich feathers line the edge, which is also adorned by a decorative magnetic closure. Use the delicate chain strap to sling it over your shoulder for some Y2K vibes.

An Allover Floral Print Jacket

For chilly nights, toss on this jacket featuring a vibrant orange-and-grey floral pattern with detachable feather cuffs. The silhouette lends itself well to skirts, pants, and dresses for both casual and formal occasions, and the matching belt creates a nice cinch at the waist.

Your New Favorite LBD

Show off your figure with this bodycon dress, designed to hug every inch. The faux-ostrich feathers take this strapless dress from basic to anything-but. (I can see all the Instagram likes already...)

‘60s-Inspired Mini Skirt

This skirt combines a playful floral print with feather detailing around the hem for a groovy, retro piece. Made from a lightweight (and thus appropriate-for-all-seasons) knit, the brand recommends sizing down for the best fit. Bonus: The skirt even has pockets!

A Bold Midi Skirt

Put an exclamation point on any outfit with this neon orange knit skirt from Andreeva. It features crochet details on the pockets and a dimensional feather trim along the hem, making for an incredibly lively, influencer-approved piece. Pair it with a pair of neutral heels and a tiny clutch to keep the skirt the focal point of the look.

A Boudoir-Ready Robe

Feel like a starlet lounging in her boudoir with this cover-up made from soft and smooth poly-charmeuse and fluffy ostrich feathers. Toss it on over your favorite pajamas or lingerie set, as the pure white hue will go with anything.

Embellished Mules

After a long day out and about, sliding your feet into these slippers is almost like an act of (very glamorous) self-care. The pointed toe design sophisticates the laid-back style, as do the detachable feathers. Bonus: They make for perfect getting-ready shoes for brides and bridal parties.

A Pretty Plume Top

If you are a feather enthusiast, this top certainly doesn’t skimp on the material. The feather fringe swings and sways, ideal for the dance floor. And it can easily be dressed up or down with a pair of leather pants or jeans.

A Gala-Worthy Gown

Whether you’re headed to a cocktail party or wedding reception, you’ll make a statement with this mint green and lilac feather dress. Featuring a draped satin top, long tulle sleeves, and a handkerchief hem, the frock’s feathery tufts make it a unique piece. The midriff-baring bodice is also very It-girl.

A Feather-Studded Silk Blouse

This emerald green blouse with faux-ostrich feather cuffs should be added to your wardrobe for its versatility alone: Appropriate for the office, dinner dates, or nights out (depending on what you pair it with), it’s about to become your closet’s next hero piece. And that under-$40 price tag certainly sweetens the deal.

