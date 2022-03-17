These 4 Beloved Celebrities Will Host The 2022 Met Gala

As you may recall, the Met Gala was broken into two parts: with one red carpet held back in September 2021 and another event set for May 5, 2022. As the date approaches, more details about the 2022 Met Gala are coming out. One of the first major tidbits revealed are the co-chairs. This year, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the hosts for fashion’s night of glamour. Fans can expect to see these four celebs and their other favorite stars grace the red carpet in avant-garde, glamorous gowns and dapper tuxes.

As a prelude to the May event, there will be several changes to the existing “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit at the Anna Wintour Costume Center. Starting March 2021, more than half of the pieces in the exhibit will be switched out for fresh garments created by new and past designers. Meanwhile, the second exhibition titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will run on May 5, 2022 in the American Wing of the museum.

Ahead, find all the 2022 Met Gala details you should know. Then stay tuned, as this post will be updated with more information as it comes.

2022 Met Gala Details: The Second Event

At the 2021 Met Gala, celebrities showcased their favorite American labels championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. Jennifer Lopez wore a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello opted for two-piece sets from Michael Kors. Now, part two explores the foundation of American fashion. It’s a collaboration between The Costume Institute and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American Wing. The exhibit will reveal individual designers and dressmakers who worked in the U.S. from the 19th to the mid-late 20th century. It’ll be interesting to see how the stars creatively incorporate this theme into their attire and which outfits will go viral. Give yourself ample time to explore parts one and two of the exhibitions, too, at The Met as they will close on Sept. 5, 2022.

2022 Met Gala Details: The Hosts

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this year’s Met Gala co-hosts: Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. This announcement is extra special for Miranda, as it’s the actor and playwright’s first time attending the Met Gala. (King, Lively, and Reynolds have previously participated in the event.) Additionally, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford, and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will return as honorary co-chairs.