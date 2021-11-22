The Best Looks From The 2021 American Music Awards Included A Gold-Plated Face Mask

This year has certainly seen a return to glamour, particularly on award show red carpets. And just when you thought the decadent year of neon-colored gowns and sultry cut-outs was over, the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) swept in with some seriously memorable fashion looks. Yes, stars like Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Chlöe Bailey were all in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 — and they brought their A-games.

The first head-turning ensemble to grace the carpet was from none other than Cardi B. The AMA host arrived in a black strapless gown by Schiaparelli, complete with veil and gold-plated mask that covered her face. While this year’s award season has seen many a veil, headpiece, and glove moment, this was a first for full chromatic face masks.

Then there was Chlöe Bailey, who also opted for an LBD, but hers featured daring cutouts that felt very chic and of-the-moment. And speaking of of-the-moment, one mustnt’ forget one of the buzziest new artists of the year, Olivia Rodrigo. The “Drivers License” singer opted for a bedazzled lavender David Koma dress with a feathered bottom.

Ready for more? Ahead, the best looks from the AMAs that you’ll be talking about all week long — and beyond.

Cardi B

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Olivia Rodrigo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In David Koma.

Chlöe Bailey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Monsoori.

Halle Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Billy Porter

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Annakiki.

Machine Gun Kelly

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ashton Michael (pictured with daughter, Casie Colson Baker).

Madelyn Cline

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Mônot.

Rachel Zegler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Winnie Harlow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

More to come...