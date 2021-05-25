It’s been 61 years since Valentino Garavani first formed the house of Valentino, introducing the world to the designer’s opulent take on classic Italian style: lush florals, sophisticated silhouettes, and, of course, lots of signature red pieces. Even now, anyone who chooses a garment from the label makes the choice to stand out, to express themselves in a way that’s distinctly human without sacrificing glamour — that’s the Valentino way. And today, getting the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic is widely available with the upcoming release of Valentino’s first-ever makeup collection.

Developed under the careful, brilliant eye of Pierpaolo Piccioli, Maison Valentino Creative Director, the multi-piece collection is a luxurious assemblage of makeup designed to be fully experimental and expressive, not unlike Valentino clothing. The line is robust right out of the gate, immediately offering several different finishes, shades, and versions of many products in the collection. Along with standards like foundation and lipstick, Valentino Beauty offers eyeshadow palettes, liners in bright shades, pigments, and even two different types of glitter. Fun seems to be as much a critical component in this collection as anything else, as well as celebrating the beauty of inclusion.

“Valentino Beauty is human beauty,” the brand affirmed in press materials. “A couture makeup open to all genders, ages, and cultures.” And to celebrate the eclectic and inclusive initiative, Piccioli found himself behind the camera shooting a campaign starring 16 models from varied backgrounds all united by the Rosso Valentino lipstick.

Felicity Ingram for Valentino Beauty

Within the line, 50 different colors make up the Rosso Valentino lipstick collection, arguably the line’s centerpiece, including several shades of red alongside classic nudes and some brighter blues and purples. And, in a commitment to functionality and sustainability, Valentino Beauty designed all of the lipsticks and palettes to be refillable. Not to be outdone, the Valentino Beauty foundation offers buildable coverage, but the real draw is the shade range: 40 different colors are available to provide a perfect match for everyone.

Felicity Ingram for Valentino Beauty

Additionally, the collection includes eight different eyeshadow palettes, mascara, powdered pigments that can be used virtually anywhere, liquid highlighters, assorted powders, bronzer, eyebrow fillers, and the aforementioned multipurpose loose glitter, practically begging to be worn on a night out. The pièce de résistance, though, is something you might have already seen. After an earlier version made its runway debut at the Valentino Spring 2017 show, the collection stars a tiny, gold-chained clutch designed by Piccioli and equipped to store a powder and mini lipstick — just the essentials.

Pre-orders for the collection begin June 1.