Miley Cyrus’s Silver Eyeshadow Signals A Possible Disco Glam Revival

New Year’s Eve has come and gone, but Miley Cyrus’s party-ready glam remains at the top of our minds. If you didn’t tune in to the singer’s NYE special, you probably came across photos on social media — or, at the very least, heard about her mid-performance wardrobe malfunction (which she handled perfectly, by the way). For the special occasion, the Disney Channel alum stunned in a bold eye makeup look starring opaque silver eyeshadow that matched her metallic Akna co-ord. Teamed with jet black lashes, winged eyeliner, and pearl appliques on the outer corner of her eyes, the hitmaker looked like she was plucked straight out of the disco era.

Cyrus's glam was brought to life by her go-to makeup artist James Kaliardos, whom she's worked with for years. At the time of writing, the pro has yet to reveal what products he used on the star (he generally keeps what he uses a secret on Instagram, but judging by the look of the eye makeup, he painted her lids in an eye product so pigmented that viewers could admire it from a distance — and they sure did.

Cyrus isn’t the only star to step out in silver eyeshadow on New Year’s Eve. Lizzo also debuted the timeless shade and even rocked eye jewels like that of the Hannah Montana alum. She teamed her glam with a custom crystal fringe dress by Bryan Hearns and matching boots.

Consider the aforementioned looks a sign that playful, disco-inspired makeup is a trend worth embracing in 2022. It’s the perfect fusion of modern and nostalgic and surprisingly easy to recreate at home. Inspired? Keep scrolling to shop five of TZR’s favorite silver eyeshadow shades worth scooping up in the new year.

