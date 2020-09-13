38 Versatile Loungewear Pieces You'll Get Tons Of Compliments On

If you’ve spent the better part of this year in the same bathrobe or sweatpants, it’s time to update your collection of comfy staples. Luckily, the loungewear category has expanded exponentially as of late — once mostly considered clothing that’s not meant to be seen, it’s now easier than ever to find stylish, versatile loungewear pieces you’ll get tons of compliments on. Indeed, versatility is a feature most of today’s coolest loungewear pieces share; while these luxurious staples are certainly comfy enough for chilling on the couch, many can also be paired with jeans or a blazer, or dressed up with heels.

The edit ahead is packed with stylish loungewear staples to suit all different tastes, so whether you love all things athleisure or one-and-done jumpsuits, you’re sure to find plenty of options to get excited about here. Each piece was selected for its exceptional quality and comfort, so you can count on seeing lots of unrestrictive cuts, soft, breathable fabrics, and easy-care designs that hold up well in the wash. Best of all, every piece on this list is available on Amazon Fashion, so snagging them for yourself couldn’t be more effortless — you won’t even have to leave your cozy spot on the couch to grab your credit card.

Ready to discover the comfy-chic staples your friends won’t believe you got on Amazon? Then just keep reading.

1. A Comfy Knit Jumpsuit That Could Easily Be Dressed Up Lainab Women's Short Sleeve Jumpsuits with Pockets $35 Amazon See On Amazon With its lightweight fabric and wide, flowy legs, this popular knit jumpsuit feels as relaxed and unrestrictive as an oversized tent dress, yet the drawstring cinching the waist keeps it from looking shapeless. Wear it barefoot for laid-back nights at home, or dress it up with jewelry and heels for a night out. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 15

2. A Comfy Two-Piece Set In An On-Trend Tie-Dye Print Honeydew Intimates Women's Star Seeker Lounge Set $54 Amazon See On Amazon With its on-trend, tie-dye print inspired by a starry night sky, this two-piece lounge set is perfect for days when you want to wear something bold and fun, even if the only one who will be seeing it is you. The two-piece set consists of a long-sleeved top and drawstring-waist joggers, both made of soft, brushed jersey and finished with contrasting ribbed cuffs. Available sizes: XS-XL

3. A Lounge-Worthy Maxi Made Of Super Soft Jersey Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See On Amazon What makes this maxi dress so great is that it doesn't really look like loungewear at all — but don't worry, it definitely feels like it. Made with Daily Ritual's signature jersey fabric, it has a comfortable, unrestrictive fit and feels like pure luxury against bare skin. One reviewer, who loved the dress so much they ordered it in four colors, wrote, "The fabric is wonderful, silky, wrinkle-free, comfortable, cool and very classy looking. They are also very versatile." Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 7

4. These Best-Selling Slides That Are Both Comfy & Stylish adidas Women's Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal $20 Amazon See On Amazon People love pretty much any footwear with adidas's signature Cloadfoam footbeds, and the brand's iconic pool slides are far from an exception. They're super easy to slip on, making them perfect for dog walks and errands, and are also super comfortable, since the soft footbeds are molded to support and cradle your feet. The pretty pink-and-copper color scheme adds a hint of glam, but these also come in lots of other colors, including classic black and white. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 13

5. A Pair Of Cozy Joggers Lined With Plush Faux Sherpa Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants $36 Amazon See On Amazon As if regular joggers weren't comfy enough, these are lined with the softest faux sherpa — once you've worn them on a chilly morning, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. The joggers themselves are made of soft knit cotton and have a classic, minimalist design with a drawstring waist and pockets. Overall, reviewers are in love — that said, several do recommend sizing up, as the fur lining makes the pants feel pretty thick. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 4

6. A More Stylish Version Of A Comfy Nightgown Ekouaer Sleepwear Women's V Neck Nightshirt $24 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers love this relaxed, flowy maxi dress, and it's not exactly hard to see why. Featuring an asymmetrical split hem, short sleeves, and a slouchy V-neckline, it's as comfy as a loose nightgown, but looks chic enough to wear out. The silky-smooth cotton blend it's made with is breathable and feels great against the skin, so it's perfect for hot summer days, and it comes in lots of colors and prints to suit anyone's style. It even has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 24

7. An Elevated Take On The Classic Fleece Hoodie JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus Size Hoodie with Lace-up Collar $20 Amazon See On Amazon A lace-up detail gives this hoodie a bit of edge, but the plush terry fabric it's made with is still super soft and cuddly. Featuring contrasting cuffs and a stylish high-low hem, it has just the right amount of interest to feel more elevated than a basic sweatshirt, but still doesn't sacrifice even a hint of comfort. Plus, the laces are sewn securely in place, so you won't need to worry about them getting tangled or falling out. Available sizes: 16-32

Available colors: 4

8. This Soft & Chic Jumpsuit That You'll Wind Up Wearing Everywhere Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Elbow-Sleeve Jumpsuit $40 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get more effortless than this terry jumpsuit from Daily Ritual. It's the perfect one-and-done outfit for lounging and hosting at home, but it'll easily work for a night out if you dress it up with some jewelry and heels. The soft brushed terry it's made with is a luxurious blend of viscose and elastane, which reviewers call "scrumptious" and "extraordinarily soft." Other design highlights include side pockets, three-quarter sleeves, and a low-slung, waist-cinching sash. "This is so expensive-looking!" one reviewer gushed. "Looks great on but feels like pajamas." Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 7

9. A Cute Cropped Pullover Made Of The Coziest Faux Fur ZAFUL Women's Long Sleeve Half Zip Crop Pullover $37 Amazon See On Amazon A navel-grazing crop adds a playful twist to the look of this otherwise simple pullover sweater. Made of of a cozy, sherpa-like material, it has elastic at the waist and sleeves, but the rest of the fit is boxy and relaxed. Choose from a range of trendy colors and prints, including leopard, stars, and several types of plaid. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 13

10. A Pair Of Classic, Quality Joggers At A Can't-Beat Price Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Joggers $19 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of these joggers, reporting that they're well-made, expensive-feeling, and luxuriously soft and warm. Made of premium fleece lined in super-soft French terry, they have a drawstring waist, tapered legs, and side pockets. Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating thus far. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 15

11. This Soft & Slouchy Tee That You'll Want In Every Color Allegrace Womens Casual Scoop Collar Plus Size Top $18 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much people love this slouchy top — based on feedback from more than 11,000 verified buyers, it has a stellar overall rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with a curved hem and plunging scoop neckline, it's made of a lightweight cotton blend and has a small pocket on the chest. Don't be surprised if you wind up ordering more colors. Available sizes: L-4X

Available colors: 27

12. A Matching Pajama Set To Elevate Your Bedtime Routine Splendid Women's Pajama Set $53 Amazon See On Amazon Wearing matching pajamas — like this ultra soft set from Splendid, for example — can make your entire bedtime routine feel much more special. That said, these pieces could easily be worn on their own for casual outings, too. The two-piece set consists of a comfy top, sold in both short- and long-sleeved styles, and matching slim-fit joggers. Choose from florals, stripes, or glittering gray stars. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors/styles: 5

13. These Stylish Thermal Leggings Made Of Cozy Merino Wool Kari Traa Women's Rose 100% Merino Wool Thermal Pants $40 Amazon See On Amazon Everything about these thermal leggings by Olympian-turned-designer Kari Traa exudes cozy-chic comfort, from their Scandinavian-inspired print to the fact that they're made of 100% merino wool. If you're not familiar with merino wool, the reasons to love it are practically endless, especially for a base layer — it locks in heat without sacrificing breathability, wicks away moisture, stretches to move with your body, and is even odor-resistant. Plus, it's so soft. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 10

14. A Comfy Crewneck Sweatshirt In A Cool Camo Print BB Dakota Women's Over The Radar Sweatshirt $41 Amazon See On Amazon Sporty stripes running down the sleeves from neck to wrist give this camo sweatshirt from BB Dakota a touch of colorful contrast. Cut in a slouchy, relaxed silhouette that's ever-so-slightly cropped, the mid-weight French terry it's made with feels soft and a bit slinky to the touch. You can buy a matching pair of joggers (sold separately), too. Available sizes: XS-L

15. A Buttery-Soft Dress That Works For Any Occasion Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $21 Amazon See On Amazon Made of buttery-soft jersey that feels like silk against bare skin, this sleeveless V-neck dress is guaranteed to become a new favorite. Endlessly versatile, you can wear it like a nightgown around the house, but obviously, it'll look great both on its own or paired with a cute jacket for occasions of all sorts. It's a great layering piece to have on hand, too — try pairing it with tights and a chunky sweater once the weather gets cool. Available sizes: 1X

Available colors: 2

16. A Playful Pair Of Slides That'll Wrap Your Feet In Color Melissa Womens Beach Slide 3DB Rainbow Sandal $35 Amazon See On Amazon Another unabashedly fun pair of shoes, these playful slides wrap your feet in a literal rainbow of 3-D colors. Made of durable rubber with lightly padded footbeds, they'll put a smile on your face each time you slip them on. In addition to the rainbow design with either a black or white base, they're also available in a cotton candy pink version with a transparent strap. Available sizes: 5-`10

Available colors/styles: 3

17. A Fun Tie-Dye Set With A Cute Ruffled Trim Women's Tie-Dye Tops and Ruffle Short PJ Set $28 Amazon See On Amazon Sweet ruffles and a vibrant tie-dye print make this comfy two-piece lounge set so much fun to wear. If you prefer to lounge in something a bit cozier than a tank top, be sure to check out the other styles this set comes in — while all 15 options comes with ruffle-trimmed drawstring shorts, several have a long-sleeved henley top with lantern sleeves. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 15

18. This Silky-Soft Romper That's Surprisingly Versatile hanky panky Women's T-Shirt Romper $46 Amazon See On Amazon From the same brand that brought us "The World's Most Comfortable Thong," this relaxed romper is the ultimate in comfy-chic loungewear. Made of a stretchy, silky-soft blend of modal and spandex, it'll almost definitely be the comfiest thing in your closet. Plus, dressing it up couldn't be easier — just add a jacket, throw on some platforms, or cinch the waist with a stylish statement belt. Available sizes: S-L

Available colors: 2

19. The Versatile Jersey Tank That's Worth Stocking Up On Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey V-Neck Tank Top $7 Amazon See On Amazon The ways to wear this simple V-neck tank never seem to end: Throw it on with sweatpants when you're lounging around the house, wear it with a cute jacket for a lunch date or running errands, layer it under a blazer for an effortless work outfit. Made of a buttery jersey fabric that's virtually wrinkle-proof, it has a seam down the back, wide straps, and a curved, dropped hem. Available sizes: 5X-7X

Available colors: 3

20. A Set Of Two Cute Basics You Can Wear Together Or Separately ZESICA Women's Casual Long Sleeve Knit Pullover and Short Sets $32 Amazon See On Amazon Voluminous lantern sleeves give this otherwise simple lounge set a touch of trendy interest. The two-piece set consists of the lantern-sleeved top, which is relaxed and slightly cropped, and a matching pair of of high-rise shorts with an elasticized drawstring waist. Obviously, the two pieces look great together, but each would look stylish worn separately, too — try pairing the shorts with a simple cropped tank, or throw on the top with high-waisted jeans. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 13

21. These Comfy Knit Leggings That Are Basic In The Best Way Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging` $11 Amazon See On Amazon A truly great pair of basic leggings can be surprisingly hard to come by. So given how strongly reviewers recommend this simple pair, it's not a bad idea to stock up on multiples. "It's hard to find leggings that fit everywhere, but these really do," one reviewer marveled. "They hug every curve, yet they are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise." Plus, unlike a lot of leggings that feel overly restrictive, these are made of soft cotton. Available sizes: 1X-5X

Available colors: 2

22. A Super Soft — & Super Affordable — Loungewear Set Iris & Lilly Women's Super Soft Loungewear Sweater and Jogger Set $21 Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer gave this ultra soft lounge set particularly glowing feedback: "If I had to give out an award for my most comfortable, soft, fluffy, and stretchiest set of loungewear; this one would win." The set itself is pretty simple, consisting of a heather gray long-sleeved shirt and matching, drawstring-waist joggers. What's so great about it, then? As the same reviewer explained, "What I like the most about these is that they have a thin, teddy-like softness to them and incredible stretch." Available sizes: 0-18

23. A Workout-Friendly Crop Top With A Cool Twist Detail Core 10 Women's Pima Cotton Blend Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank $17 Amazon See On Amazon A cool twist detail in the front gives this otherwise simple crop top a fashion-forward touch. Made of a soft blend of cotton, modal, and elastane designed for the yoga studio and beyond, the athleisure-chic design will pair well with leggings, joggers, jeans, or even a slinky midi skirt. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 10

24. A Versatile Hoodie Lined With Cozy Faux Sherpa Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie $36 Amazon See On Amazon Lining anything in sherpa makes it 10 times cozier, not least this cozy fleece hoodie. A must for anyone who lives in a cool climate, it's one of those ultra comfy, warm layers you'll refuse to take off all winter. The entire body and arms are lined with plush faux sherpa, and the sweatshirt also has a drawstring hood and kangaroo pockets. Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors: 3

25. The Best-Selling Joggers That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant $20 Amazon See On Amazon According to one reviewer, these drawstring-waist joggers "feel like butter" — and based on their 4.5-star overall rating, pretty much everyone else who's tried them is similarly impressed. Made with an impossibly soft blend of viscose, cotton, and elastane, their slim, tailored fit and minimalist design give them an elevated look that's easy to dress up, while their patch pockets and drawstring waist ensure lounge-worthy comfort. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 8

26. A Cozy Shearling Pullover With A Statement-Making Collar KIRUNDO Women’s Sweatshirt Faux Shearling Pullover Zip Up with Pockets $34 Amazon See On Amazon An asymmetrical collar finished with a utility-chic zipper gives this pullover a cool, stylish look, while the fact that it's made of faux shearling means it's super cozy and warm. Factor in the roomy pockets and relaxed, unrestrictive fit, and you'll probably wind up living in it all winter long. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 20

27. This Lounge Dress That's Basically Just The Perfect Oversized T-Shirt Hanes Women's Wear Around Nightshirt $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've always loved the idea of sleeping in a giant T-shirt, but most actual T-shirts are still too short to keep you covered, you'll love this nightshirt by Hanes. Made of 100% cotton that feels substantial and high-quality, the design couldn't be more simple — it's a classic T-shirt, but has a lengthened, oversized silhouette that falls just above the knee. Beyond being perfect for sleeping and lounging in, you could also create a cool, casual look by pairing it with a denim jacket and white sneakers. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

28. A Pair Of Sleek, High-Quality Leggings Made Of Luxurious Velour commando Women's Perfect Control Velour Leggings $58 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the supportive, held-in feeling you get with a great pair of compression leggings, Commando's Perfect Control velour leggings are an absolute must. Between their rich velour fabric and the minimalist, streamlined silhouette with no visible waistband, they look far sleeker and more elevated than your typical pair of leggings. "I could live in these leggings," one reviewer gushed. "They are so comfortable." These would be really easy to dress up with heels and tall boots, too. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 3

29. The Perfect, Soft, Relaxed Terry Hoodie Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Cotton Modal Terry Hooded Henley $28 Amazon See On Amazon A relaxed fit and buttonless, V-cut neckline add soft, slouchy appeal to this "perfect" hoodie. Made with Daily Ritual's super soft blend of cotton terry and modal, it's simultaneously cozy and breathable, making it perfect for any season. "It has the ease of a normal sweatshirt, but looks a little more chic," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X-4X

Available colors: 3

30. A Simple Jersey PJ Set In An Understated Leopard Print Honeydew Intimates Women's All American PJ Set $48 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear this two-piece set to sleep in, lounge in, or both, you'll love how its pastel-tinged leopard print feels both soft and fierce at once. The two-piece set consists of a relaxed crewneck tee and matching, drawstring-waist pants, both made of slinky, lightweight jersey that feels buttery-soft to the touch. Available sizes: XS-XL

31. A Comfy Sleep Shirt That's Not Totally Shapeless Ekouaer Womens V Neck Sleepwear Shirt Tee $24 Amazon See On Amazon The line between comfy lounge dresses and sleepwear is blurry — but regardless of what you consider this to be, the important thing to know is that you'll love it. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, curved hem, buttons down to the navel, and a front pocket, the boyfriend-inspired design is both comfy and alluring, since the lightweight, unrestrictive fabric shows off the contours of your figure. ``` Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 21

32. A Cozy Lightweight Hoodie With Statement-Making Sleeves Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie $28 Amazon See On Amazon Dropped shoulders and exaggerated blouson sleeves give this otherwise basic hoodie a fashion-forward update. Made of plush cotton terry blended with spandex and the softest, finest modal, the knit is relatively lightweight and perfect for layering. "Just looking at this out of the package I knew it was going to be a keeper," one reviewer wrote. "The cut is adorable, the fabric is super soft (thanks to the modal), and it’s not as thick and bulky like most of the old-school sweatshirts of my youth." Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 12

33. This Plush UGG Sweater You'll Never Want To Take Off UGG Women's Judith Sweater $138 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this comfy-chic cardigan by UGG? The longline silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and its soft, fluffy material simply can't be beat. When you factor in the cozy hood and roomy welt pockets, you'll more than likely be tempted to buy one in every color. Wear it lounging around the house, running errands, or keep one at work if your office tends to get chilly. "This sweater has every feature I wanted," one reviewer wrote. "It's superbly warm without being too heavy, and extremely soft — no itchy wool." Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 5

34. The Perfect Basic Sweatpants Made Of Soft, Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size French Terry Fleece Sweatpant $24 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, you just want a pair of classic, comfy, good old-fashioned sweatpants. And these are perfect: Their classic, straight-leg cut feels relaxed and easy to move in, and they're impossibly soft and cozy, with a drawstring waist and deep, functional side pockets. What more could you need? Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors: 4

35. This Slouchy Lounge Set That Comes In Lots Of Cool Prints PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Tops With Shorts Lounge Set $30 Amazon See On Amazon Another fun tie-dyed set for lounging, sleeping, working from home, and more, this one comes with a long-sleeved top and matching drawstring-waist shorts. Slouchy and relaxed, the top is slightly cropped, with dropped shoulders and long, voluminous sleeves finished with elastic cuffs. If you love the design but not the tie-dye, be sure to check out the other prints this set comes in, which include leopard, stripes, and several solid colors. Available sizes:

Available colors/styles: 33

36. A Tunic-Length Hoodie That's So Soft & Comfortable Iris & Lilly Women's Super Soft Loungewear Hooded Shirt $28 Amazon See On Amazon Throw this tunic-length hoodie on with your favorite leggings, and voilà — you're looking at your new everyday uniform. Of course, the versatile top will pair well with practically everything else in your closet, too, and unless you're very tall, it'll probably be long enough to wear on its own as a comfy-chic dress. "The material is incredibly soft against the skin," one reviewer noted. "The knit reminds me somewhat of the softness fine cashmere feels like to the touch." Available sizes: 0-18

37. These Colorful Platform Slippers That Are Sure To Spark Joy UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper $110 Amazon See On Amazon How much fun are these fluffy, colorful slides from UGG? With their retro platform soles, exaggerated shape, and logo-printed strap, they'll add major style points and a playful pop of color to any lounge-worthy ensemble, all while wrapping your feet in the cozy softness and warmth of genuine sheepskin. Reviewers, not surprisingly, are completely obsessed — based on feedback from over 5,000 customers, the slippers have an exceptional overall rating of 4.7 stars. Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors/styles: 24