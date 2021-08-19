Truth be told, I’m already in full fall shopping mode. Of course, it is still sweltering outside, but that doesn’t mean we all can’t start stocking our wardrobe with new and trending fall dress styles for the season ahead — especially when free shipping is involved.

The combination of a new dress and free shipping is — at least for me — one that’s practically impossible to resist. And when the dresses are as fresh, fall-ready, and versatile as the styles below, all bets are off. I found styles that can easily be layered for in-between weather, cozy knit dress that will never not be in style, and sultry silk slips that pair well with velvet boots and tights (and that trendsetting celebs have also been rocking as of late, I might add). And that’s not all: There’s also denim dresses inspired by everyone’s favorite decade (the ‘90s, obviously), regency-esque pieces that Daphne Bridgerton would definitely be envious of, and fabulously fun frocks in unexpectedly bright hues.

Below, I’ve found some of the trendiest dresses for fall 2021 — and with all of them touting free shipping, you’ll want to add your favorites to your cart now before they inevitably sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

‘90s-Esque Denim Dresses

It’s been the summer of ‘90s trends and the theme is set to carry over to the fall. Expect to see plenty of throwback (and Gen-Z-approved) denim styles that include blue-hued dresses and jumpsuits that’ll remind you of your playground days.

Easy, Breezy Layering

With in-between weather being a trademark of fall, transitional pieces that do it all are a must-have. Stick to knit and sleeveless styles that can be paired with your favorite jackets as the weather cools.

Regency-Inspired Frocks

Almost a full year after its premiere, the world is still seemingly obsessed with Bridgerton and the luxe regency-inspired fashion pieces that have been born from it. Think: ruffles, florals, and baroque patterns galore.

Punched-Up Color Palettes

Fall 2021's fashion color palette is decidedly brighter and bolder than seasons past. In lieu of muted hues, bright pinks, juicy oranges, and ruby reds are all reigning supreme, according to both style-centric influencers and the Pantone’s 20021/2022 NYFW color report.

Classic, Cozy Knits

Whether or not you're heading back to the office in fall 2021, ultra-cozy WFH style is now here to stay as far as fashion is concerned. Non-fussy fits, classic knits, and sweatshirt dresses are here to fill our closets and I, for one, am not mad about it.

Sultry Slip Dresses

Celebs and fashion girls everywhere have been slipping into sexy, silky dresses — and while you may think of this as a summer style, slip dresses pair perfectly with tights and booties for an autumn night out. Want to dress one down? Toss on an oversized chunky pullover and you’re good to go.