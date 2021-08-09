Lila Grace Moss Puts Her Own Spin On Her Mom’s Most Iconic ‘90s Look

Despite the ferocious, fast-paced nature of the trend cycle, ‘90s fashion has stood the test of time. The designs of the era feel so everlasting partly because of the trendsetting fashion icons who originally wore the styles — namely the crowd of 1990s “Supers” who changed the course of fashion history with their effortless, “I’m not even trying, but I know I look good” sartorial presence. It appears that transcendent and stylish nonchalance is a dominant trait within the supermodel gene pool, as evidenced by Lila Grace Moss and her pink slip dress. Kate Moss’ fashionable legacy lives on through her 18-year-old daughter, who is quickly proving herself to be a mini supermodel in the making.

The young model is currently vacationing in Ibiza, and over the weekend, she wore an outfit that felt freshly pulled from her mother’s wardrobe. Moss wore a blush-colored mini slip dress, which, as any fashion history buffs out there will gladly tell you, was a look notably championed by her mother. Her approach to styling the ‘90s hero piece also felt in sync with the fashions of the time, in that she leaned into a minimalist and refined outfit formula. With her blush, V-neck slip dress, the young Moss wore flat T-strap sandals and carried a crescent-shaped purse over her shoulder. Her jewelry was diaphanous, too — a delicate gold pendant necklace rested around her neck, and her rose gold hoop earrings provided a subtle yet noticeable dose of shimmer.

For those who don’t recall when or where Kate Moss wore her own slip dress, here’s the backstory. The supermodel, who was 19 at the time, attended an Elite Model Agency party at the London Hilton and wore a sheer Liza Bruce slip dress. With her see-through dress, the star wore only a pair of black panties. This look, in particular, has since become one of the most-referenced outfits out of the supermodel’s expansive style file — and it’s quite clear her daughter has inherited Moss’ affinity for the effortless aura a slip dress exudes.

The exact brand of the young Moss’ pink mini slip dress is currently unknown (insert the sad face emoji here), but below, you’ll find a slew of similar-looking, silky options to try. La Perla offers a mini dress in a nearly-identical rosy hue, if you’re a fan of the natural color like Moss is. SVNR will also help you tap into your inner runway legend with its white silk dress that features an adjustable cinched hem, meaning you can control just how short you’d like your piece to be.

