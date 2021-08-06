Fashion brands move at a lightening speed in terms of debuting seasonal collections and dictating the trends. One day skinny jeans are in, and the next they’re replaced with low-rise cutout styles. The fast-paced trend cycle keeps fashion girls on their toes, though it also means you can sometimes miss a piece of information or two — are bralettes still trendy?? Luckily, if you can’t recall what went down the recent runway and need a quick refresh on what’s coming up for the season, the Fall/Winter 2021 fashion campaigns will keep you updated. Labels like Prada, Fendi, and Coach have released their seasonal ads, which often recaps what the next It products are.

Aside from the strategic product placements within the campaigns, the ads often feature notable celebrities and models beloved by the fashion house. Naomi Campbell starred in Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2021 imagery while Jennifer Lopez reprised her role as one of the muses for Coach. The ads provide a way for you to catch up on anything you might have missed the first time around, whether it’s the latest runway look or must-have product. Of course, the photos also serve to entice you to make a wish list of new fall/winter items you need. (Everyone’s going to want those zipper pouch Prada gloves.)

Scroll ahead to see the best fall fashion campaigns because you don’t want to be too far behind on knowing what will be “cool” come Sept. 22 (the first day of autumn). This post will be continuously updated with more news from brands as they’re released.

Prada

Courtesy of Prada/David Sims

Courtesy of Prada/David Sims

Everyone has a different experience and relationship with their favorite Prada pieces. Its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign hones in on these feelings and encourages fans to express their emotions and sense of style how they see fit. Thus, the different imagery presented in the ads will draw out various responses from individuals depending on your personality. In addition, the must-have items highlighted within each frame — the images were shot by photographer David Sims — will give you a glimpse into Prada’s fall lineup. A word to the wise: add those gloves with zip pockets into your checkout cart asap.

Fendi

Courtesy of Fendi/Craig McDean

Courtesy of Fendi/Craig McDean

For those who tuned into Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway show, you’ll recall designer Kim Jones focused on a tonal color palette — think caramels, flushed pinks, creams, and black — and on creating a buildable wardrobe for shoppers. (The collection was his first Fall/Winter for the fashion house.) All these themes popped up again in the fashion house’s campaign imagery — models are clad in monochromatic beige outfits and each ready-to-wear piece offers versatility in one’s closet. Photographer Craig McDean shot the models against the backdrop of Fendi’s headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. If you like what you see, you can shop the winter collection right now on Fendi’s website.

Coach

Courtesy of Coach/Renell Medrano

Courtesy of Coach/Renell Medrano

Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan return to star in Coach’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, which was lensed by photographer Renell Medrano. The theme of the ads center around friendship and community, hence the stars being surrounded by a crowd of people in their photos. “When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless,” said Lopez in a statement. “When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes.” With the campaign comes several product highlights. The brand’s new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack, and the reintroduction of its iconic Rogue bag take center stage. Fans of Coach will also recognize its usual plush shearling coats and leather jacket offerings (made in collaboration with the heritage American outerwear brand Schott). If the ads don’t officially signal the return of autumn to you, then perhaps the thick outerwear selections will.

Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Courtesy of Michael Kors/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Designer Michael Kors paid tribute to NYC’s Broadway culture in his 40th anniversary collection. The Fall/Winter 2021 campaign continues this celebration. Photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin captured models like Naomi Campbell in some of Kors’ favorite Broadway spots, from the Shubert Theatre and the Booth Theatre to a theater-lined stretch of 45th street. “When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy, and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career,” said Michael Kors in a statement. “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life — of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District.”

Proenza Schouler

(+) Courtesy of Proenza Schouler (+) Courtesy of Proenza Schouler (+) Courtesy of Proenza Schouler INFO 1/3

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection for Proenza Schouler touched on the label’s signatures: an earthy color palette, strong confident pantsuits, and fluid, everyday dresses. Each piece feels unique, wearable, and speaks to the “cool” dresser — the brand did have It-Girl Ella Emhoff walk in its runway presentation earlier this year. For this season, there’s a strong emphasis on two accessories in the collection: the Pipe Bag (a handheld tote crafted in lux bonded calfskin) and the Shearling Rondo (a puffy shearling bag that draws its influence from the brand’s Rondo shoe). They will drop later this season, so be on the lookout for the purses and perhaps, start making that wish list of all the fall pieces you’ll want.

Jil Sander

Courtesy of Jil Sander/Nikki McClarron

Courtesy of Jil Sander/Nikki McClarron

Jil Sander’s co–creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier grew up exploring the Swiss Alps, so they brought that winter element into the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. Models, geared up in the label’s latest cozy sweaters and scarves, pose on mountain tops and against snow-covered backdrops. The new ads were taken by British photographer Nikki McClarron. The focus here is on functional yet stylish fashion and accessories made for life in nature. Winter style never looked so inviting.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo/Vito Fernicola

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo/Vito Fernicola

Photographer Vito Fernicola shot Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2021 imagery as an accompaniment to the brand’s short film titled A Future Together. (The two minute, 33-second video was directed by legendary filmmaker and three-time Academy Award nominated Wim Wenders.) Models debut the the latest pieces from Ferragamo’s seasonal lineup, which include clog-like footwear and sleek shoulder bags for everyday wear. If you’re getting futuristic vibes from the imagery that’s because the theme for the campaign centers on a postmodern, multi-dimensional universe as discussed in the film. The press release states: This is a campaign and collection that looks to the future in order to appeal to those who are determined to shape their own destinies in a positive fashion.

Bally

Courtesy of Jackson Frederick, Leonardo Scotti

Courtesy of Bally/Jackson Frederick, Leonardo Scotti

The outdoors merge with the indoors for Bally’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, which prove the brand has ready-to-wear pieces and footwear available for any setting. Models pose against architectural and scenic locations around Switzerland while wearing Bally’s new polished puffer coats, refined leather jackets, and logo accessories. (Fans of the brand will be greeted with the Bally’s new B-Monogram, created by the Swiss graphics studio Offshore.) Whether you have a ski trip planned abroad or remain stateside, you’ll find the multifunctional pieces you’ll need from the fall collection right now on its website.