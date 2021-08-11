When Bridgeton hit Netflix last year during quarantine, the show’s romantic costuming became a breakout trend within fashion. The series spurred the Regencycore phenomenon, which celebrates historical silhouettes and romantic color palettes. At the same time, Hill House Home’s Nap Dress — which, for many, became an emotional support garment throughout the pandemic — skyrocketed to viral status and became the easy-breezy dress to lounge in when indoors. Now, at long last, the two parallel trends have come to fruition via a limited-edition clothing drop. Lifestyle brand Phenomenal collaborated with Hill House Home and Bridgerton on Nap dresses and bejeweled hair accessories — all of which you could easily imagine yourself donning when embarking on a promenade in your closest park.

The Bridgerton x Phenomenal x Hill House Home collab reimagines the iconic Nap Dress in a custom-made floral, chinoiserie print designed by London-based artist Diane Hill. You’ll see the delicate floral print on two different billowing options, both of those dresses dubbed The Ellie: One frock utilizes a soft, baby pink palette, whereas the other boasts a dreamy lavender hue. Lastly, there’s the Whistledown Trellis Nesli dress, a white patterned number with a voluminous puff-sleeve design you might envision a young Daphne Bridgeton wearing. The collection also includes two hairpins handcrafted in Italy, one in pink and the other in blue. The hairpins boast a price tag of $40 while the dresses retail for $125.

“After the huge success of our first collaboration with Shondaland and Bridgerton celebrating strong and dynamic female leads, we knew there was a demand for more,” said Meena Harris, Phenomenal founder and CEO, in a press statement. “With summer in full swing, we’re excited to bring fans a piece of Bridgerton to wear while they await the second season. What better way to do that in true Regencycore style than through the versatile and iconic Nap Dress?”

Both the apparel and the accessories can be found on phenomenalwoman.us and below for ease. And if you have any experience with Hill House Home’s prior drops, you’ll want to have your credit card at the ready as the limited-edition collection will sell out sooner than you can say, “I know who Lady Whistledown is!”

