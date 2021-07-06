Amal Clooney Made A Rare Appearance While Wearing An Elegant Slip Dress

There are many fashionable power couples in Hollywood that can simply be referenced by last name: the Beckhams, the Wades, and the Clooneys. Some stars are more than happy to share their daily outfits (like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade — who are always on point) while others, like Amal and George Clooney, prefer a discreet approach to their styles. When they do step out, however, you can count on all eyes landing on them. During a rare (photographed) outing, Amal was pictured wearing a navy blue slip dress for Fourth of July weekend. She was out to dinner with her husband in Lake Como, Italy, where the duo keeps a family home. It’s been two years since they returned to the area (due to the pandemic) and Amal made it a point to pack her best vacation outfits.

On July 4, Amal left Il Gatto Nero (an Italian restaurant with a view of Lake Como) with George and their departure was captured by the paparazzi. She wore a stunning deep blue midi slip dress — the color tied in nicely with the American holiday — and her hair cascaded down in waves. The dress was a versatile choice for dinner as it looked both comfortable and elegant. As fans of this style know, a slip dress can be repurposed for multiple occasions — whether it be for summer weddings or a night out with your BFFs — and it goes with all types of footwear, from sneakers to heels. The ‘90s classic slip can be worn without any statement accessories, too, as Amal proved, and still look amazing. She isn’t the only celebrity who loves this low-maintenance dress either, as both Gal Gadot and Rihanna recently donned similar styles.

A slip dress, after all, is necessary and convenient when you want to look your best, but you don’t want to put in too much effort into styling an outfit. Though the designer behind Amal’s dress has yet to be revealed, you can recreate her look with other equally as stunning options, below. There are luxe selects like VOZ’s Long Slip Dress ($595) and under-$200 picks like Aritzia’s Wilfred Slip Dress. The human rights lawyer and street style star counts this dress style as part of her wardrobe staples, so take note and add one into your outfit rotation as well. It’s a trusty staple that will never disappoint.

