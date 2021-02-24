If Daphne Bridgerton Lived In 2021, She’d Wear These Pieces From Self-Portrait’s New Collection

Bridgerton fans, pull out your quills and channel the investigative skills of Lady Whistledown. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the show, is the face of Self-Portrait's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, and there are subtle style similarities to the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. Lace textures and joyful colors in the new collection are reminiscent of Bridgerton's romantic whimsy. The photo shoot, which marked the British actor's high-fashion campaign debut, was shot in London by British photographer Nigel Shafran.

Moments from the photo series include Dynevor modeling a petrol blue Azelea dress and a lace Camellia midi gown, both of which emulate Bridgerton's Regency-era spirit."I think there are some similarities [with Bridgerton] in the softer color palette and the mood of some of [the] more delicate lace designs," Dynevor said in a conversation with British Vogue. "There is this amazing thread that runs through what I wore on Bridgerton and [Self-Portrait Creative Director] Han Chong's collections, which is interesting as he designed the collection before the show had come out."

Chong's color choice for the Fall/Winter 2021 collection — dusty rose, cornflower blue, and burnt orange — created a sense of pared-back simplicity that even Bridgerton's costume designer Ellen Mirojnick might've appreciated. Mirojnick spoke to TZR in a previous interview about the TV drama's subliminal sartorial messages and use of coded hues. "As Daphne becomes the duchess, her innocence fades and evolves," Mirojnick explained. "We took her palette into a deeper and duskier tonality. It was subtle, but you feel that Daphne has become a woman."

Dynevor Modeling Self-Portrait's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

While the latest Self-Portrait collection, entitled "Mood of the Moment," may channel a similar romantic mood to Bridgerton, the British label ultimately exists in a more contemporary universe. Looks from the collection — a white party dress with embellished halter detailing, a puff-sleeved pumpkin-colored blouse, and a purple tweed cardigan set — offer fans an imagined approached to what Daphne might wear on a promenade with the duke in 2021. And despite all the hidden fashion easter eggs you might've noticed, Chong shared in an interview with WWD that the Birdgerton vibe was merely a fun "coincidence," as he's "only halfway through [watching] the first season."

The full Fall/Winter 2021 collection will be available at self-portrait-studio.com and select retailers starting July. For now, shop some of the pre-released items from the line and while you're at it, maybe queue up a Bridgerton rewatch as you wait for the second season.