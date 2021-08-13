The commencement for fall is right around the corner, and as you begin to transition your summer attire, there are essential pieces that you’ll need to elevate your wardrobe. However, you don’t have to start shopping for coats just yet — as the summer heat is still at its peak. Just start working in items that will keep you cool but can be added to once the temps start to drop. For instance, Jennifer Lopez’s latest transitional outfit not only incorporates trendy seasonal staples, but also has a structural bag and pants that you can work well for the colder months ahead.

On Aug. 11, Lopez went out to dinner with her beau Ben Affleck and daughter Emme, at Craig’s in West Hollywood (a Los Angeles restaurant that is known for its star-studded guests). She wore a relaxed ensemble consisting of a light green tank top, wide-leg white trousers, and nude heels. Celebrities and fashion girls all around have put their own spin on easy white jeans outfits for the summer, and J.Lo proves that a simple tank is another great go-to ingredient for the warm-weather look. And, while it’s perfect for keeping cool, you can easily throw a cardigan over as the weather changes.

To complete the minimalistic formula, she accessorized with a structural Loro Piana handbag and layered gold necklaces — all from Foundrae. The eye-catching point from Lopez’s dinner outfit is certainly the structural bag, which has already been declared as the next big trend, according to the Fall 2021 runways. A sturdy and fashionable carrier is indeed a practical accessory, as people are transitioning from WFH status to the office this fall.

Don’t think you can’t wear your lighter-colored apparel from summer for fall, too. For the colder seasons, you can re-wear any summer basics like tank tops or T-shirts, with darker shaded outerwear like a cardigan, blazer, or leather jacket. (These staple items might already be in your closet.) Currently, the exact brands of J.Lo’s white trousers and tank top are unknown. Nonetheless, you can recreate her look with other similar relaxed-fit options, below. Also, on the bright side, her exact handbag is available to shop. As you begin to transition into fall, look for staple pieces — like a structural bag or wide-leg pants — that are versatile no matter what season it is.

