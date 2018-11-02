This Denim Trend Is Perfect If You Hate Skinny Jeans

As of lately, it seems like nearly all celebrities and fashion gals have been gravitating towards the anti-skinny jean style. Once upon a time, skinny jeans (or ‘jeggings’ — remember those?) were everyone’s go-to and a default alternative to any other pant style — denim or not. As it often happens in a cyclical flow of fashion trends, that time is now a thing of the past. People have realized that wearing jeans with a waistband that doesn’t crush your ribcage is, honestly, kind of nice — and, as a result, the skinny jean style has officially fallen out of favor. And now, many people find themselves deliberating how to style baggy jeans.

Relaxed, with a loose-fitting, sometimes low-rise waist and slouchy leg, baggy boyfriend jeans have hit the scene as the denim style du jour. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re surprisingly chic when paired with the right accouterments. Whether you go for something wide-leg and ‘90s-inspired, or opt for a straighter, elongated silhouette — which you can cuff or uncuff as you see fit — oversized jeans look best when you keep a few things in mind. First, create a shape. If you wear loose layers on top, a belt can help balance the bagginess on bottom (unless you prefer the oversized look — that's cool too). Second: Get some height. Heels, however small, can help keep ultra-laidback denim from seeming too lax.

Below, find out how to wear your baggy blues and shop slouchy styles to recreate the look.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Cardigan + Jeans + White Boots

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Take your cues from Bella Hadid and lend a sensual touch to boyish blue jeans with a soft knit cardigan worn without anything underneath. (For the record: Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid is totally a fan of this look, too.) You can also play with how many buttons you choose to leave unfastened, making the daytime look appropriate for a nighttime affair.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Sheer Blouse + Jeans + Pumps

Shutterstock

A romantic sheer blouse is just the kind of contrast you need to balance out oversized, raw-hem denim. Complete the feminine ensemble with a pair of elegant slingback pumps for extra sophistication.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Blazer + Jeans + Heels

Anyone who has ever worked in an office can attest that a trusty blazer is a lifesaver when you need to transform a low-effort outfit into something polished and classy. The same holds true when you add a tailored menswear jacket with baggy jeans — it instantly pulls the look together, adding a refined touch to an otherwise casual look.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Oversized Topper + Jeans + Boots

Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

Baggy on top plus baggy on bottom is doable, but you have to tread lightly. The good styling trick to follow here is to diversify the fit of your layers (e.g. a fitted blue turtleneck peeking out from a voluminous jacket) and cinch at the waist with a belt. A casual semi-tuck can also made the outfit look a little more put together.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Fitted Top + Jeans + Kitten Heels

Here’s an easy, no-fail rule of thumb: when styling baggy pants of any kind, wear something cinched at the waist or more fitted on top. A simple white tee tied up or layered under a cropped bustier top is an unexpected and unique way to use this style cue.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Boho Blouse + Jeans + Colorful Shoes

BG009/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Who said flared denim is the only way to do bohemian chic? Wide-leg trousers look perfectly suited to that free-spirited boho vibe with the help of a flowy floral blouse and a thick brown leather belt. Accessorize with colorful suede extras to make the most of the motif.

How To Style Baggy Jeans: Denim Jacket + Jeans + Sock Boots

Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock

If you’re daring enough to take on baggy jeans and double denim, a longline jacket or shirt dress worn open will help break up the look and add some dimension. With so many blouson layers going on, a fitted black turtleneck and ankle-hugging sock boots act as a necessary base layer for this look.