Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Slip Dress As A Skirt & Somehow It Works

When it comes to clever styling tricks, celebrities are a sartorial vault that keeps on giving. You can count on them having an unconventional way to wear practically any item — be it a printed maxi dress or a business casual shirt-and-skirt combo. One celeb you can rely on when it comes to unexpected outfit combos is Kourtney Kardashian, whose slip dress as a skirt ensemble exemplified one of the most unusual ways to wear the trusty wardrobe essential. She wore the aforementioned item posing for a series of mirror selfies that she recently shared on her Instagram page.

On Aug. 12, the celeb posted an image carousel that spotlighted the lazy-day styling trick. For her top, she picked out a black scoop-neck bralette from Kim Kardashian’s intimates and loungewear brand SKIMS. For the bottom, she slipped on a silky red slip dress and left the straps hanging for an effortless pulled-down look. She finished off the outfit with a skull and crossbones pendant from Marty Magic and a pair of Monolith combat boots from Prada (which she showed off on her stories). Overall, the look leaned into the edgy grunge aesthetic that Kardashian has been into ever since she started dating her rockstar beau, Travis Barker.

As far as slip dresses go, another celeb that was recently spotted wearing one is Lila Grace Moss. She opted for a blush-colored mini number for a stroll while vacationing in Ibiza this past weekend. As seasons continue to shift, you can look to A-listers like Rihanna for ideas on styling slip dresses for fall. In March of this year, the singer stepped out in a white slip dress with pearl strap detailing, which she paired with a brown sherpa aviator jacket to keep warm during the cooler spring temperatures.

While the maker of Kardashian’s exact slip dress remains unknown for the time being, there are a plethora of close alternatives out there available for you to shop asap. Below, take a look at TZR’s favorite picks from the slip dress market. Then, make a mental note to try the celeb’s creative styling idea before the season ends.

