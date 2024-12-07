Maybe it’s my midwestern roots, but the number one fabric in my closet is (and always has been) denim. Ever since childhood, my affinity for the textile hasn’t wavered — whether I’m dressing up or down. However, after decades of styling with the fabric, I’ve noticed my rotation has severely lacked richer washes. So, instead of my go-to light and medium finishes, this year, I’m taking cues from the celebrity set and embracing the dark denim renaissance.

If you’ve kept tabs on this year’s street style scene, you may have noticed its resurgence among it girls. While the trend has certainly experienced an uptick in recent months, Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney boarded the bandwagon earlier this year — in the same matching set, no less. First in April, and again in May, the A-listers both wore a dark denim two-piece from Alexander McQueen. For the Grammy winner, the fit-and-flare blazer and lace-up mini skirt complemented her Cowboy Carter era perfectly, especially alongside Givenchy’s Shark Lock Boots and a cowboy hat. As for Sweeney, she styled the Alexander McQueen moment with pointy pumps (also from the atelier) and a Miu Miu top-handle bag — a fitting choice for the brand ambassador.

Bella Hadid, for one, is a big fan of moodier, Western-inspired denim — specifically on dates with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. In September, the fashion muse was snapped by the paparazzi in a vintage Roberto Cavalli look, complete with a knee-length midi skirt in indigo. That same month, Kendall Jenner approved the dark denim takeover in a jean jacket and complementary straight-leg bottoms, both from The Row. Just days later, Jenner’s close friend and fellow model, Hailey Bieber also followed suit in a barrel jean pair from celeb-approved brand, AGOLDE.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

So, if you’re like me, and want to take a break from lighter washes, see my top picks to tap into the dark denim craze.

Loewe Pleated Shirt In Denim $990 $594 See On Loewe Take it from your favorite fashion muse Greta Lee, Loewe’s button-downs are elite. This pleated denim version is practically made for cold-weather layering.

Akris Punto Cotton-Wool Godet Midi-Skirt $695 See On Saks Fifth Avenue I have multiple denim skirts in my closet, but this fit-and-flare option from Akris Punto has stood the test of time.

Prada Denim Hat $775 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Recently, Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway have made a strong case for a newsboy cap revival. And surprisingly, I’m here for it. This denim hat from Prada is going on my holiday wishlist.

Fleur du Mal Denim Shirt Dress $425 See On Fleur du Mal No matter the season, a shirt dress is one of my signature silhouettes for daytime dressing. And thanks to its corset bodice and structured shoulders, this denim one from Fleur du Mal ranks high in my closet.

A.L.C. Hunter Denim Maxi Skirt $395 See On A.L.C. Black denim is also a celeb-fave this season, so if you don’t have this wash yet, this A.L.C. maxi skirt is a great place to start.

Cinq à Sept Baran Denim Sleeveless Midi-Dress $495 $347 See On Saks Fifth Avenue I can’t stop thinking of all the different ways I could style this Cinq à Sept midi: with a turtleneck, a cropped bolero, or statement tights — the possibilities are endless.

Ulla Johnson The Bobbie Jacket $520 See On Ulla Johnson If you’re anything like me, your jean jacket selections could use an upgrade. Consider this dark denim button-up from Ulla Johnson, a.k.a. my queen of denim.

Rag & Bone Spire Mini Quilted Denim Hobo Bag $448 See On Neiman Marcus Don’t limit the dark denim craze to your clothes. Take it to the next level with this quilted hobo bag courtesy of Rag & Bone.

Pistola Denim Aria Jumpsuit $228 See On Pistola Denim My tried-and-true outfit formula for the chilly days ahead? A one-and-done jumpsuit like this one from L.A.-based brand, Pistola Denim.

Jacquemus The de-Nîmes Denim Mini Skirt $550 See On Jacquemus If Jacquemus denim is good enough for Gigi Hadid, it’s undeniably chic enough for me.

Damson Madder Shell Denim Top $115 See On Damson Madder Even though Damson Madder launched in 2020, I didn’t shop the NYC-based label until this year. And mainly because of this puff-sleeve denim top, I’m now a fan for life.