Right after a celebrity gives birth, don’t expect their first public occasion to be an A-list affair, or any event with a black-tie dress code. To ease back into the spotlight, most stars will opt for more low-key plans — think: grocery shopping, a walk in the park, or (if they’re feeling up for it) a dinner date with their partner. For instance, Margot Robbie — who reportedly welcomed a baby boy in mid-October — was just spotted on a stroll with her newborn, her husband, Tom Ackerley, and his mother. On November 4, for her first official outing as a mom, she styled an effortlessly chic overalls outfit, alongside some staples from her maternity era.

For her first appearance in nearly a month (she was last spotted on October 8), Robbie was snapped by the paparazzi around her beach home in Venice, California. The new parents took turns pushing the stroller in off-duty outfits. For starters, the Oscar winner gave off major cottagecore vibes in mid-wash denim overalls from Free People. Like the other bibs in her closet, the bottoms felt relaxed thanks to the wide-leg shape. Underneath the denim one-piece peeked another Free People must-have: a billowy white blouse made from soft cotton fabric. The puff-sleeve piece was slightly cropped and adorned with feminine lace trim. On the footwear front, the Barbie star tapped into the celeb-approved burgundy craze with velvet Mary Janes from Berlin-based shoe label, Aeyde. While these specific flats are new for Robbie, the fashion muse couldn’t get enough of Mary Janes during her pregnancy — she was especially fond of the viral Alaïa mesh pair.

And now, a moment for her accessories, which were also sourced straight from her maternity rotation. First, she popped on tortoiseshell sunglasses from Prada — her go-to shades this past summer. Then, Robbie added a touch of bling to her final ‘fit with a herringbone gold necklace and matching chunky hoop earrings.

BACKGRID

Now that Robbie is out and about again, stay tuned for more street style sets from her in the coming weeks. In the meantime, channel the A-lister’s latest ensemble via the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of her exact styles are still available to shop.