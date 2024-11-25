While some girl groups split up and go their separate ways, the three key members of Destiny’s Child are as close now as they were in the ‘90s. Since Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland disbanded in 2006, the trio has publicly supported each other’s careers. They’ve reunited for Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, the premiere of Rowland’s film, Mea Culpa, and even backstage at the Renaissance tour. And to no surprise, the former bandmates supported Williams at the opening night of Broadway’s Death Becomes Her — the stage adaptation of the 1992 cult classic. In honor of the Destiny’s Child reunion, Beyoncé styled an all-gray monochrome outfit, complete with of-the-moment hot pants.

Just before the curtain rose on Nov. 23, Beyoncé, her mother, Tina Knowles, and Rowland snuck into the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to enjoy the show. Then, the next morning, Beyoncé shared a peak at her night on Broadway with her Instagram followers 314 million — including a close-up of her enviable ensemble. A detour from her country-cool aesthetic, the Grammy winner opted for a one-color co-ord featuring a high-neck sweater layered underneath an oversized blazer — both in cool-toned gray, of course. From there, she approved the underwear as outerwear trend with knitted high-waisted briefs. Then, Bey brought back the wintery vibes with over-the-knee suede boots in — you guessed it — light gray. To keep a low profile inside the sold-out theater, she topped her honey blonde hair with a coordinating baseball cap — a surprising swap given her penchant for cowboy hats. On the accessories front, Beyoncé completed her OOTN with silver tear-drop earrings, a dark gray Tod’s clutch, and rectangular fashion glasses. She’s the latest star to approve the eyewear renaissance, following Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and more.

And now, a moment for Rowland and Williams’ attire. In true Rowland form, the Mea Culpa actor matched Bey’s sartorial energy in monochrome burgundy. First, Rowland slipped on a body-hugging dress. Then, she continued the burgundy theme with a complementary fur coat. For her accessories, Rowland upped the glam ante with latex opera gloves, striking gold earrings, and slim oval sunglasses.

To celebrate her Broadway debut, Williams also dressed to the nines. With the help of her stylist, J.Bolin, the two sourced an all-white dress from L.A.-based label, Lever Couture. The design started as a bodysuit, which was adorned with a draped bodice, a see-through mesh skirt, and various feathery accents. Over-the-knee white boots, acrylic bangles, and a silk cap rounded out Williams’ luxe look.

All this to say? Destiny’s Child is more stylish than ever.