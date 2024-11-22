When it comes to timeless wardrobe essentials, nothing really beats a trench coat. Once donned by Audrey Hepburn in the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the silhouette is one of those throw-on-and-go pieces everyone should have in their closet. And while khaki styles tend to hog all the attention, there’s another equally versatile iteration taking the fashion scene by storm this fall: denim trench coats. Sure, they may not be best for a rainy day. But on a chilly autumn afternoon? You bet.

Apparis’ Co-Founder and Creative Director Lauren Nouchi believes the coat’s rise in popularity stems from the fact that denim-on-denim dressing, in general, is having a moment. “A lot of celebrities have endorsed this look, confirming that denim outerwear continues to evolve from a novelty piece to a trans-seasonal hero,” she tells TZR.

One such A-lister is Katie Holmes, who co-signed the trend last March, hitting the streets of New York City in a vintage Chloé studded style alongside black separates. Fast forward three months, and Blake Lively gave the look her stamp of approval via a light-wash Dries Van Noten version. Pairing the piece with a short denim dress, the It Ends with Us star tapped into the aforementioned trend Nouchi is spotting everywhere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Sarah Ahmed, founder and CEO of DL1961, too, mentions double denim looks as a prominent theme this season. To wit, she says the brand’s shoppers have been pairing their denim trench coats with its jeans. “The fabric is associated with classic, timeless style, which many of us have been gravitating towards in recent times,” Ahmed explains. “So, it’s been no surprise that many of our customers opt to streamline their style by keeping it simple.” Ahead, find 10 TZR-approved denim trench coats for fall.

The Frankie Shop Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat $455 See On Net-a-Porter If you’re partial to an oversized fit, The Frankie Shop’s denim trench coat has your name written all over it.

DL1961 Denim Trench Coat $349 See On Bloomingdale's “The tonal stitching pairs perfectly with warm brown tones, so we are seeing a lot of rich brown leather accessories paired with this coat,” Ahmed notes, adding that burgundy loafers and a top-handle bag have been particular favorites.

Paige Raina Denim Trench $529 See On Paige Paige’s Raina Denim Trench reads classic thanks to details like the weather flap, thick belt, and notched collar.

Gap Longline Icon Denim Trench Jacket $168 See On Gap Gap’s iteration has a subtle acid-wash appearance, making it a cool, edgy option to add to your outerwear collection.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Delilah Trench Coat $479 See On Shopbop Even something as simple as flared sleeves, like the ones on this Baum Und Pferdgarten jacket, can make the classic look stand out.

Hidden Jeans Classic Denim Trench Coat $135 See On Nordstrom Made from dark-rinsed, non-stretch denim, Hidden Jeans’s style pairs well with wide-leg trousers, as shown on the model above.

Aje Zariah Denim Trench $525 See On Aje Allow Aje’s chic light-wash style to do all the talking by finishing off with minimal accessories.

EB Denim Webster Trench $480 See On FWRD Should you be interested in an of-the-moment denim trench, EB Denim’s Webster look is just the thing, thanks to its trucker jacket silhouette.