With the holiday season right around the corner, you likely have a few trips on your calendar in the coming weeks. You might’ve learned this the hard way, but it’s never too early to pack your suitcase (or suitcases) — especially if your destination is a flight away. While cramming your festive ‘fits in a carry-on, don’t forget to set aside a laidback look for the airport. If you need some cute and cozy outfit inspo, take cues from Salma Hayek. On November 19, the A-lister caught a flight in an off-duty groutfit, accessorized with an unexpected headpiece: the divisive newsboy cap.

Before her mid-day flight on Tuesday, Hayek was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Athens Airport in Greece. She’s reportedly en route to L.A. after wrapping filming of her upcoming movie, Sacrifice, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Ambika Mod. As any frequent flyer would, Hayek prioritized comfort with her OOTD, however, she still delivered casual elegance. The Emmy winner started her groutfit with a long-sleeve mock-neck sweater, which coordinated to her straight-leg joggers. She layered a black T-shirt underneath her knit number for extra warmth. The relaxed vibes continued with her chunky white sneakers. And now, a moment for the pièce de résistance: her newsboy cap. Complete with a short, stiff brim and a broad crown, her hat added a 2000s-inspired finish to her entire ensemble. It gave major Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada (IYKYK) energy. Finally, she completed her flight-ready ‘fit with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a monogrammed backpack courtesy of Gucci — a fitting choice for the global ambassador of Kering, the label’s parent company.

While pageboy caps reigned supreme in the early 2000s (thanks to stars like Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton), recently, they received a cool-girl makeover. During Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, Hathaway was spotted in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a Valentino carry-all, but, all eyes immediately went to her black hat. Fast-forward a year later, Kelly Rowland brought the newsboy renaissance to the red carpet. At the L.A. premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, the Destiny’s Child alum posed in a nylon newsboy hat from Prada, which complimented her striking suit set from Grayscale.

All this to say? If you’re ready to pull your newsboy out from storage, don’t fight the urge. And while you’re at it, channel Hayek’s entire look via the curated edit below.