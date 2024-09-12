Ever since Bella Hadid hard-launched her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos via Instagram back in February, the power couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Besides posting each other in the occasional IG photo dumps, Hadid and the horse-rider have only stepped out together twice — once at a rodeo in Texas and again in New York in May. On September 11, the smitten pair made their third public appearance hand-in-hand outside the celeb-approved hotspot, Zero Bond. Hadid’s date night outfit, for one, continued her cowboycore style streak thanks to a slew of vintage Western-inspired pieces.

While the rest of the celebrity set attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards across town, Hadid and Banuelos joined his family for an intimate dinner at the aforementioned members’ club. The supermodel frequently hits up the NoHo restaurant with her A-list friends, most notably, her sister Gigi. While she usually goes a cool-girl route with her attire, this time Hadid appeared ready for the rodeo in an archival Roberto Cavalli ensemble. A longtime vintage shopper, Hadid started her look with a leather lace-up bustier complete with printed shoulder straps. Then, she paired the corset top with the complementary flared denim skirt. The back of the midi skirt was adorned with two leather pockets to match her top. Both Roberto Cavalli pieces debuted in the 1990s. If you look closely enough, you’ll notice her country-fied co-ord featured subtle animal print lining both hems.

The cowboy-cool aura didn’t stop there. She also chose vintage Dior by John Galliano brown cowboy boots. The striking cutouts and wooden heels topped with leather differentiated these slip-ons from the rest of her cowboy boots collection. Instead of Hadid’s go-to Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag, she carried a withered leather crossbody silhouette. Finally, the Ôrəbella founder rounded out her OOTN with various laidback accessories, including turquoise-encrusted cuff bracelets, a layered cord choker necklace, and her signature mismatched rings.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Given Hadid has been an equestrian since childhood, her deviation to Western-wear certainly isn’t surprising. And it also isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Stay tuned for more vintage cowboy-inspired outfits from Hadid in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, channel her latest combo via the curated edit below.