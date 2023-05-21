The beauty of denim is that it comes in many forms, offering you a variety of ways to wear it depending on the season. In the fall or spring, you might reach for your lived-in jean jacket, but once the temperatures rise, perhaps your go-to option will be a pair of cutoff shorts or a denim skirt. This year, the latter style is in no short supply — and every variation is at your disposal.

You have the spring/summer 2023 runways to thank for spearheading this look: MM6 Maison Margiela, Burberry, and Theophilio all featured maxi silhouettes, while shorter hemlines — the result of the Noughties effect that won’t quit — abounded at Dion Lee and Miu Miu. And if you’re not about going micro or extra long? Try a midi design à la Dries Van Noten or Coach.

Whatever length you’re going for, though, the ideal place to begin your denim skirt shopping is here, where TZR editors have shared their favorite pieces for this season ahead. Take a look through all the options in order to find the style, and price, that most aligns with your tastes. There’s no wrong answer, here, because whatever you pick will be en vogue for the rest of summer.