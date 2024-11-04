Jeans are the workhorse of every woman’s wardrobe. Thanks to their endless styling potential, the classic bottoms are fitting for office settings and casual outings alike. And the same can be said for a denim jacket. It’s one of those closet staples you can confidently reach for, knowing it’ll look good with whatever outfit you land on. Not to mention, with the new options on the market, you can go as simple or adventurous as you please.

What specific silhouettes are fashion folks leaning into this season? Favorite Daughter’s Creative Designer Director Carla Calvelo says relaxed, boxy fits are all the rage. “But with a twist, whether with added utility or a sherpa lining,” the expert adds. “The denim jacket is a perfect layering piece for fall when temperatures fluctuate, and you need a third layering piece to take on and off while commuting or going to dinners.”

New York-based stylist Hattie Doolittle echoes Calvelo, recommending a layered look. For her, this means reaching for her go-to vintage Levi’s acid-wash denim jacket and styling it over a plain white tee. From there, Doolittle tops everything off with a blazer, particularly a maroon-colored style. “I love it because I’m able to adjust to the change in weather throughout the day,” she tells TZR about the outfit formula. This technique is also a surefire way to stay warm when it’s not quite cold enough to pull out the heavy-duty puffers (it’ll happen soon enough, though).

Below, check out some of the coolest denim jackets out there right now.

Favorite Daughter The Oliver Jacket $268 See On Favorite Daughter Calvelo says Favorite Daughter’s The Oliver Jacket is working great for the label. “It hits the oversized, drop-shoulder look while still being cropped, so it looks perfect with a high-rise bottom,” she notes. “The oversized bell sleeves add a touch of uniqueness that elevates the piece beyond just your boyfriend’s denim jacket.”

R13 Distressed Denim Jacket $895 See On Net-a-Porter If you’re partial to pieces with a vintage, worn-in effect, this distressed denim jacket from R13 will be right in your wheelhouse.

EB Denim Domenico Bomber Jacket $495 See On Shopbop Denim bomber jackets don’t always get the glory they deserve (they’re usually overshadowed by leather styles). However, this EB Denim iteration makes the case for the relaxed look.

Nili Lotan Chesney Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket $725 See On Net-a-Porter Those into the barn jacket comeback will be all over this corduroy-trimmed denim look from Nili Lotan.

Anine Bing Rory Jacket $350 See On Anine Bing There’s nothing wrong with sticking to the classics, like an oversized light-wash denim topper. Anine Bing’s version here is intended to resemble a vintage trucker jacket.

TWP Dusty Denim Bomber Jacket $695 See On Moda Operandi Denim jackets can be especially elevated — and TWP’s tailored style is evidence. Pair it with a silk skirt and leather flats for an evening out.

Saint Laurent 80's Jacket in Dark Denim $1,550 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Throw it back to the ‘80s with this dark denim jacket, which is inspired by the bygone era. Yes, it’s pricey, but it’s destined to be a wardrobe mainstay.

Merlette Easton Denim Jacket $480 See On Merlette Merlette never fails to churn out feminine takes on classic items — just look at this denim look, which boasts pleating and an A-line silhouette.

Still Here Townes Jacket $495 See On Still Here With Still Here’s Townes Jacket, you’re basically getting two coats as it’s completely reversible. Wear the denim side now, then flip it to the sherpa lining once the temperatures drop.