There’s something so indulgent about going on a beach getaway during the winter season. When the coldest time of the year hits, you naturally begin to crave the warmth and carefree experience of living seaside. Before you head off on your trip, however, you’ll need to make sure you’re properly armed with swimsuits, dresses, sandals, and the like. If you’re missing any of the items or want new ones, a shopping trip can rack up the numbers on your credit card bill. To help you stick to a budget, TRZ rounded up the most affordable beach vacation pieces on the market right now. (All items are under-$200.)

Instead of perusing through multiple websites, simply scroll down to find 25 island-appropriate fashion staples you’ll need. If you’re into the halter top look, Paloma Wool offers a style for $63 and it can be styled at least four different ways. Should you want a breezy Nap Dress to wear to dinner or as a beach cover-up, shop STAUD’s puff-sleeve dress ($118) or Fanm Mon’s breathable linen number. No look is complete without beach shoes, like a pair of cream-colored sandals from Flattered ($189), which just so happens to be a dupe of Sophie Turner’s Bottega Veneta slides. Finally, shield yourself from the sun with a Jacquemus bucket hat ($105) and tuck your easy beach read into a Poppy + Sage straw tote ($139).

Shop TZR’s favorite budget-friendly fashion finds, below, before your next beach day.

