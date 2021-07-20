This Is The Accessory Hailey Bieber Brings On All Of Her Vacations

Over the last few seasons, bucket hats have become an unexpected must-have for every fashion girl. They re-emerged back in 2019 as a highly polarizing accessory not everyone could get behind (for some, the Gilligan’s Island vibes were just too strong), but now the whimsical topper has proven itself to be a versatile staple that works in nearly any sartorial context. Take the towel bucket hat Hailey Bieber wore when vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for instance. Bieber utilized her yellow terry cloth hat from Zulu and Zephyr as the finishing touch on two of her very different vacay outfits this past weekend — both of which were documented in an Instagram carousel she shared on July 19.

First up: Bieber’s designer-meets-poolside-casual outfit featuring a not-yet-released strawberry knit vest from JW Anderson’s Resort 2022 collection. With her fruity sweater and bucket hat, Bieber wore mustard-hued Nike Dunk Sneakers, a raffia tote from Prada’s beachwear line, and a colorful Ian Charms beaded necklace — all of which have since sold out, unfortunately. Her next look was a bit more loungewear-influenced and consisted of a bright coral SKIMS boy short and T-shirt set that she paired with orange Yeezy slides. Bieber accessorized her lounge-y look with geometric sunnies from RayBan and, you guessed it, her trusty bucket.

So what is the ultimate takeaway here? The bucket hat, despite its inherent tourist dad energy, is a fashionable dark horse with unforeseen versatility when it comes to styling. Just as Bieber wears her towel bucket hat when soaking up some rays, Bella Hadid uses Memorial Day’s viral crochet caps as the ultimate beachwear accessory. Meanwhile, ever the experimental trendsetter, Rihanna wears her fuzzy bucket hat for date night in New York City, proving the adaptable accessory can also work as part of a nighttime look.

Alongside the TRIANGL bikinis she can’t stop wearing, Bieber’s textured cap has clearly become a vacation staple that’s earned a permanent spot in her suitcase. And if you’re also in the market for a versatile accessory to don on your next getaway, well, there’s good news and bad news: Bieber’s hat in its marigold colorway is no longer available but — and now here comes the good news! — Zulu and Zephyr does offer the cord hat in olive, off-white, and dark brown. Or, you can opt for another bucket hat that’s also Bieber approved, like the green, soft brim option by Jacquemus she recently wore when in Las Vegas. Scroll ahead to start your hat shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.