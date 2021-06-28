After a year without travel, odds are you don’t feel quite back up to speed on the art of packing a suitcase for a vacation. You’re used to having access to your full closet, but paring things down into a carry-on takes thought and preparation. While I understand the appeal of a straightforward list, I often try to envision my easy-to-wear vacation pieces paired with each potential scenario day by day. This ensures that I’m hitting all the right categories for whatever may be on the agenda — for swimming, basking, dining out, hiking, etc.

Then, I do what I call cross-checking, making sure what I pack can be worn more than once. If it’s too specific or can’t easily be styled with anything else, I leave it behind (sorry, stilettos). And while it might be tempting to stick to neutral essentials to ensure your packing will be streamlined, it’s possible to add trends and funky colors into the mix as long as you put the forethought in before departure. This is the summer of maximalism, after all. If your flights are booked and you’re starting to panic over what you need to bring along, below find a breakdown of summer staples for your next beach or poolside getaway.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sweet Swimsuits

Gimaguas Ferret checked one-shoulder swimsuit $125 Buy now ZIMMERMANN Shelly Mini Tri Bikini Set in Yellow Tie Dye $185 Buy now TORY BURCH Blue printed swimsuit $250 Buy now

When shopping for a swimsuit, opt for something that will be comfortable enough to handle a lap or two (and maybe even a pre-swim cannonball), but will work for any beachy photos you plan on posing for.

Statement Sunglasses

Chimi #004 Black Sunglasses in Blue $120 Add to cart THE ATTICO Irene Sunglasses $250 Add to cart Linda Farrow 513 C4 Oversized Sunglasses $895 Add to cart

Sunglasses are the one item that can take an outfit from casual to cool, instantly. Try a pair with a hint of color to add an unexpected element to your denim cutoffs and white tee combo.

Playful Shorts & Skirts

LoveShackFancy Brynlee Skirt in Rainbow Skies $295 Buy now Agolde Parker Cut Off Short $130 Buy now RODEBJER Marta Pleated Shorts $230 $138 Buy now

Any trip to the tropics requires something with a short hemline. If you plan on being on the active side, opt for shorts. For a night out or a more subdued event, try a flouncy miniskirt.

Lightweight Dresses

la-doublej Accordion Knit Dress $440 Buy now Borgo de Nor Daniela Midi Dress $610 Buy now Proenza Schouler Tie Dye Maxi Dress $1,690 Buy now

The ideal summer dress is one that has movement and allows your skin to feel a fresh breeze as you relax. Opt for lightweight cotton or linen fabric and a silhouette that has a bit more room.

Easy Bags

Khaite Osa Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $920 Add to cart Shekudo Thandi Macrame Tote Mini $170 Add to cart Celine Basket Mini Bucket Bag $1,056 Add to cart

Swap heavy-duty leather for light materials and woven textures. Not only will they handle potential splashes or sand more easily, but they’ll also lighten up your suitcase, saving you the risk of overweight fees.

Bold Jewelry

TIMELESS PEARLY Mismatched Pearl Hoop Earring in Gold $295 Add to cart Lizzie Fortunato Vista Necklace in Multi $650 Add to cart BONBONWHIMS ORANGE RAINBOW LUCKY RING $55 Buy now

This summer, pick out a few bold jewelry pieces to add into the mix. Bright stones and shells stand out whether it’s in the form of a ring, earrings, or an elegantly draped necklace.

Smart Sandals

Loewe Gate Wedge espadrilles $722 Buy now Brother Vellies Greg Sandal $465 Buy now Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo Thyra Crystal Sandals $1,274 Buy now

Finding the perfect pair of sandals is a crucial part of pulling together a vacation look. Ideally, one style can transition from day to night, but you can opt for two separate options — a heel and flat — if needed for the itinerary.