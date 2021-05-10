According To Sophie Turner, This Is How You Wear House Slippers Out In Public

As much as Summer 2021 trends reflect a collective desire to dress up again (the Roaring Twenties style, for one, is making a comeback), there are plenty of other looks that prove casual style isn’t going away anytime soon. For a prime example demonstrating how comfy dressing can carry over into your post-pandemic future, look to the unfussy house slipper trend, which Sophie Turner just co-signed. On May 9, Turner wore beige Bottega Veneta woven slides while out celebrating Mother’s Day with husband Joe Jonas in Beverly Hills, California. Her unfussy outfit served as an ideal how-to style guide on what one should wear with slides. You’ll want to take note, if you plan on keeping a pared-back wardrobe this summer.

The rest of Turner’s outfit from the weekend also leaned into the laid-back vibe found in her footwear. The actor wore a breezy silk striped blouse with a matching scarf belt — both from Swedish brand Totême — and knit Aya Muse biker shorts. She accessorized with a pair of white rectangular sunnies from celebrity-beloved eyewear brand Reality and a structured black handbag from Louis Vuitton. As for Jonas, he opted for a silky look that was just as easy and casual as Turner’s. The singer wore a white tank underneath an unbuttoned sea foam-colored silk top with black wide-leg trousers. Together, the couple looked like the epitome of effortless summertime fun, and Turner’s outfit is a sure bet to enter her style file of elevated yet casual looks.

BACKGRID

The Game of Thrones alum isn’t the only celebrity who has endorsed the elevated slipper mania. Angelina Jolie recently wore black slides and made a very strong case for retiring your flip-flops this summer. But before any fashion-forward actors caught the flat footwear bug, casual slipper-like sandals made appearances on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways. Gabriela Hearst introduced a pair of craftcore-inspired crochet slides while Rosetta Getty’s extremely puffy open-back shoes resembled clouds transformed into wearable footwear.

The slide and house slipper trend is the perfect way to transition from out of the house and into the real world. Shop Turner’s exact Lido Flat Sandals from Bottega Veneta, as well as many other slides options, below. Pair with garments from your closet that channel similar undemanding vibes, like a free-flowing sundress or a pair of comfy and loose shorts. Let the good, summertime vibes roll.

