What constitutes an “it” bag? A novelty purse — like a chainmail clutch or an itty-bitty mini bag — might initially come to mind. Sure, they’ll get you some love on Instagram and perhaps garner a few compliments from strangers on the street. But often, those flashy, of-the-moment items don’t have the necessary wearability to stay relevant, causing them to burn out of the trend cycle like a star at the end of its lifespan. Ultimately, the bags that withstand the test of time are the ones that prioritize versatility. For example, consider the Coach crossbody bag Jennifer Lopez recently wore.

Over the weekend, Lopez carried the label’s maroon Beat Saddle Bag, an easy-to-style leather accessory that comes in a classic, rounded flap design. Because of its timeless look, the purse pairs well with nearly any outfit imaginable, making it an uncontroversial staple piece that could rival any handbag competitor. In other words, Coach’s Beat crossbody definitely has the necessary makings to become 2021’s most sought-after bag.

The multi-hyphenate debuted her purse on a daytime date with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles. Like her Coach crossbody bag, her separates — a pink floral Valentino sweater and light-wash skinny jeans by Mother — were effortless and uncomplicated. But remember, this is a J. Lo ensemble, which means there was some head-turning flair to be found in her look, as well.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actor and singer also wore a pair of Swarovski crystal-embellished khaki boots from Timberland’s collab with Jimmy Choo. If you’ve been following the star since her “Jenny from the Block” days, the iconic worker boots have remained a mainstay in Lopez’s wardrobe for decades. However, her recent pair, with its showy high-shine collar, made for a playful twist on the “ugly” utilitarian shoe that felt original and oh-so J. Lo.

Circling back to Lopez’s latest handbag acquisition, an everyday crossbody happens to be one of Lopez’s most-worn styles, which is an impressive feat when you consider the massive size of her bag collection. Her timeless Coach purse is currently available in seven different colorways — deep merlot (her personal fave), emerald, chestnut brown, black, sage green, ivory, and taupe. You’ll find the full assortment below.

