Over the past year or so, a number of buzzy sneakers have infiltrated the street style scene — see Onitsuka Tiger’s yellow Mexico 66 silhouette, Salomon’s XT-6 style, as well as Miu Miu X New Balance’s 530 SL. However, none have measured up to Adidas’ Sambas. Originally released in 1949 as a soccer shoe, the iconic style made the rounds in the fashion world — Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes couldn’t get enough of theirs. But, the trend may have officially run its course, as there's now a new kick taking the footwear throne: the heritage brand’s SL 72 style.

Skeptical? Just look at Lyst’s quarterly ranking of the hottest products of Q2-24, which named the SL 72 style the second most popular item (a runner-up to the On x Loewe Cloudtilt 2.0 sneakers). First debuted in ‘72 as a lightweight running sneaker, the sporty kick is quietly taking the celebrity scene by storm, too — yes, just like its cool older sister, the Samba sneaker. Hadid, for one, rocked the burgundy iteration (which is extremely hard to come by these days) in New York back in February, styling the shoe with a distressed brown leather jacket and skinny jeans. A few months later, in April, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in the Big Apple, donning the bright green version alongside a white bra top and black baggy pants. Another member of the fan club? Suki Waterhouse, who rocked the yellow pair with a super fuzzy jacket at this year’s Coachella festival.

One could argue the SL 72 has yet to reach peak popularity, though that’s quickly about the change. So, stay ahead of the curve and wear the soon-to-be-everywhere sneakers ASAP. Below, find five outfit ideas to get your creative juices flowing.

Ever-So Effortless

For an outfit that’s simultaneously elevated and casual, a striped button-down and vibrant sneakers combo fits the bill. Amp up the look even further with a chunky beaded necklace and rectangular-shaped clutch. (And if you’re feeling especially daring, leave said top partially unbuttoned like model and content creator Lindsay Vrckovnik did here.)

So Sporty

Double down on sporty looks by teaming your SL 72 sneakers with workout shorts in the same color. To give these two pieces the center of attention they rightfully deserve, work a white fitted tee and coordinating tube socks into the outfit. Finally, ground everything with a neutral leather or suede bag.

Corporate Cool

Sneakers? For the office? Don’t immediately dismiss the idea. Yes, you can spruce up your kicks for a corporate environment with the help of an oversized black blazer. For your bottoms, go with complementing trousers and or baggy jeans, should your place of work have a casual dress code.

Get Cozy

Putting together an outfit for the airport is no easy feat, but influencer Emili Sindlev clearly cracked the code. As the fashion girl proves here, you needn’t compromise comfort for style. The trick: Jazz up your trusty gray sweat set by way of Adidas’ bright blueberry-colored sneakers. Then, crank up the cool factor with slim black frames.

Go Timeless

If in-your-face looks aren’t your thing, opt for a mash-up of timeless, neutral pieces. Take notes from Felicity Bird, an influencer who always nails minimalism, who paired her burgundy sneakers (yes, the same sought-after shade seen on Hadid) with a khaki trench coat and black straight-leg jeans. Her additional accessories — a brown woven bag and black baseball cap — were equally as classic.