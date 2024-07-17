There’s likely a zillion thoughts racing through your mind before heading to the airport. Is my flight on time? Will I hit traffic? Did I remember to pack all my chargers? That being said, if you’re guilty of throwing on a random mish-mash of cozy pieces at the last minute, that’s more than understandable — it’s a chaotic day! But, a word to the wise: While comfort, of course, takes precedence for a flight, it’s also very much possible to strut down the terminal looking cute — just ask experts.

According to New York City-based personal stylist Samantha Brown, choosing an uncomplicated cohesive or monochromatic color palette is one foolproof tip to tap into for the airport. If you’re a minimalist, this may mean a head-to-toe brown or white outfit. Or, for a bit of fun, consider a tonal green or yellow look. “Most women lean into cute athleisure when traveling, and there are many ways to elevate these wardrobe staples while still looking chic,” the stylist notes. One such method for amping up your outfit is by way of luxe accessories. “Even if you’re dressed down, you can add a chic flat and an oversized tote for all the essentials,” Brown explains. “Without going over the top, sculptural jewelry like stacked rings, a menswear-inspired timepiece, or cool earrings can help add some style, too.”

In a similar vein, Sabina Vilusic, the founder of Los Angeles-based elevated basics brand Rue Sophie, gravitates toward effortless matching sets for a refined and undone look. Hailing from Croatia, the frequent traveler adds, “I always opt for natural breathable fabrics that can be layered on and off, considering temperatures change at airports, planes, and whatever destination awaits you.”

And though it may seem sort of silly to pull out nice lingerie for a trip, doing so will completely change how you feel as you’re trapped in your seat for hours on end. “Especially for long flights, since the body is impacted by inflammation due to altitude and lack of movement, I recommend undergarments that are light, soft, and not synthetic,” says Elsa Onur, founder and creative of lingerie brand ELSE. “The skin should breathe, nothing should dig in, and the fabric should feel soft and smooth and not scratchy.” Thus, Onur would go with one of the label’s soft bras, which she notes are comfortable but still very supportive should you need the security of an underwire.

Now that you’ve received a crash course in airport style, gather outfit inspiration from the five travel looks ahead.

All Set

As Brown suggests above, sticking to one color scheme is the easiest way to assemble a cute and cozy travel look with very minimal effort. Influencer Nnenna Echem demonstrates this theory via a vibrant green sweatsuit set from Life of ease. For footwear, a tried-and-true white sneaker will keep your feet from throbbing as you navigate the airport (think stops at a coffee shop, baggage claim, etc.).

Sporty Chic

When it comes to versatility, nothing quite rivals an Adidas track pant. You can dress the bottoms up or down for your plane ride — there’s no wrong answer here. If the latter option is more your speed, style the look with a basic tank, bow-adorned ballet flats, and leather shoulder bag like content creator Stephanie Broek did above.

Layering 101

Layering is key for a feel-good travel look, as you never really know what the temperature situation will be once you’re in the air. In the summer, one route to go is throwing a cotton zip-up pullover atop a tee or tank top. If you’ve decided on drawstring shorts for your bottoms, try packing lightweight pants in your carry-on, just in case. Finally, round out the getup with a practical oversized bag and walk-friendly chunky kicks.

Roomy & Relaxed

There’s no worse feeling than wearing tight, hard-to-move-in clothing on a voyage. As such, donning oversized silhouettes, such as a slouchy tee and loose shorts, is perhaps the best outfit formula. For the rest of your look, Crocs will be easy to slide off when going through TSA (just consider adding socks), while a XXL bag will comfortably store all your belongings.

Totally Tonal

“For those chillier travel days, I’ll throw on an oversized long coat or jacket to polish up the relaxed look,” notes Vilusic. From there, consider choosing a tonal outfit, as seen on influencer Aimee Song. Here, she went with a full-brown ensemble, working various shades of the neutral color into her on-the-go look.