If there’s one thing to note about Jennifer Lawrence’s off-duty style, it’s that she loves a flat shoe. Whether the actor is running to a doctor’s appointment or strolling around with her one-year-old son Cy in tow, it’s rare for her to stray far from her walking-friendly collection of ballet flats, sandals, and sporty trainers. And if you look through the A-lister’s recent street style moments, you’ll quickly notice it’s Lawrence’s trusty Adidas Samba sneakers that get the most mileage. As a matter of fact, she owns them in black, blue, and gray.

J.Law wore a vibrant blue version of the cult-classic sneakers on May 11, as seen when she stepped out for a walk with her toddler. She teamed the cool shoes with other laid-back staples, including a lightweight, see-through white button-down, a simple tank, and baby blue shorts. Lawrence’s matching game was on-point — she coordinated her pastel bottoms with a pair of ankle-length socks. As for the rest of her casual look, the star covered up with a baseball cap and oversized Alaïa sunglasses (but, of course, the paps still captured her low-key outing). Dior’s 1970s Vintage Gold and Turquoise Necklace added a polished touch to the finished outfit.

If you track Lawrence’s street style, you know she’s been extremely loyal to her collection of Samba sneakers this year. In addition to her pared-back ‘fit yesterday, the celeb wore the kicks in black on May 8 while casually sipping on an iced coffee near the water in New York (as seen below). She was also snapped wearing the shoes with understated tank, relaxed jeans, and a baseball cap.

Lawrence isn't the only celebrity fan of Sambas: It-girls like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid are also loyal to the shoes.